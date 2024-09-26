mmmmmmm
An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale struck the San Luis region in western Argentina.

Reuters quoted European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) as saying that the earthquake struck at a depth of 129 kilometers below the surface of the earth, with no initial reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake.

Last August, a 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck Jujuy Province in northwestern Argentina.