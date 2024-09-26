A massive sinkhole appeared on a road in the Samadhan Chowk area of Pune, swallowing a truck and two two-wheelers on Friday (September 20, 2024), a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Fire officer said."The incident occurred around 4 P.M. on the premises of the City Post building when the truck came for the cleaning of drainage line in the area," said Fire Officer Subhash Jadhav to The Hindu. The fire brigade rushed to the spot immediately and tried to retrieve the truck using JCB.The officer also stated that no one was hurt in the incident. The driver also escaped by jumping out of the window. At least 500 sq. feet of the area around the place of the incident have been barricaded. The depth of the crater is 25 feet.Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is in Pune, attending the programme organised to mark veteran journalist Nanasaheb Parulekar's birth anniversary. During the event, he remarked that the "transport sector of India is going to change". The development of infrastructure will increase employment opportunities, trade, and business.