Waterspouts Spotted As Heavy Rain Intensifies Across The Island
Waterspouts spotted as heavy rain intensifies across the island
Waterspouts were spotted around the country on Friday amid scattered showers and heavy downpours in some localities.

Video footage sent to Times of Malta shows at least four waterspouts of different sizes across Marsascala and off the coasts of Mellieħa and Sliema.

The videos shows columns of rotating wind similar in appearance to the dense, dark storm clouds above stretching down from the sky.

In Mellieħa and Sliema, the waterspouts can be faintly seen throwing up water into the air as they intersect the surface of the sea below while in the footage shot in Marsascala, only the top of a waterspout is visible above the skyline.




(More here)