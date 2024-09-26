A 65-year-old cattle herder was mauled to death by a tiger in Mul (buffer) range of the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) on Thursday evening. This is the 20th human kill in predator attacks in Chandrapur district this year.The victim, identified as Devaji Raut of Chicholi village, was accompanied by fellow herders, when he ventured into compartment number 756 of the Katwan reserve forest with his cattle.At around 5pm, a tiger attacked Raut and killed him on the spot. His companions narrowly escaped and alerted the villagers and foresters.Forest department officials removed the body after inquest formality. Officials also extended immediate financial assistance of Rs20,000 to Raut's family. Officials claimed that an alert has been issued in the surrounding areas, and locals have been advised to remain cautious.Efforts are underway to monitor the movement of the tiger involved in the attack, they said.Last year, the district had recorded 22 deaths in wildlife attacks, including 21 by tigers and one by a leopard. In 2022, a staggering 53 people were killed in wildlife-related incidents in the district, with tigers responsible for 46 deaths and leopards for seven.The Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve is known for its high tiger population. While conservation efforts have led to an increase in tiger numbers, human-wildlife conflict continues to pose a significant challenge in the region.