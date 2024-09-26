No Loss of Life

The rainfall, which continues intermittently throughout the province, has turned into a downpour, especially in the Arsin, Araklı and Sürmene districts. As a result of this heavy rainfall, the flow of streams increased and some rivers overflowed.Roads were flooded due to the floods, and houses and workplaces on the ground floors of buildings were flooded. Landslides that occurred here and there caused some roads in these three districts to collapse.Teams from relevant institutions such as the State Hydraulic Works (DSİ), Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD) and municipalities continue their work with construction equipment in the problematic areas.Arsin Mayor Hamza Bilgin stated that they were on the field with their teams, "Our teams are trying to intervene. But it has been raining very heavily and it is still continuing."Trabzon Governor Aziz Yıldırım stated that the downpour, which started at around 16.00:XNUMX, was particularly effective in the Araklı, Arsin and Sürmene districts. Stating that there were floods, Yıldırım said, "We have no loss of life or property, thank God. However, there are those who are stranded on the road because these roads are busy. Our citizens who came from the plateaus and rural neighborhoods are stranded on those roads and we are trying to save them. We are at the scene with all our teams."