The impressive fireball in this video was recorded over Spain on September 15, at 23:06 local time (equivalent to 21:06 universal time). It was observed by a wide number of casual eyewitnesses, who reported it on social networks.The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 51,000 km/h. The fireball overflew Toledo and Madrid (Spain). It began at an altitude of about 81 km over Villasequilla de Yepes (province of Toledo), moved north, and ended at a height of around 38 km over Madrid.This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Huelva, La Hita (Toledo), Calar Alto, Sierra Nevada, La Sagra (Granada), Sevilla, Olocau (Valencia), and Faro de Cullera (Valencia). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC). Its code in the SWEMN database is: SWEMN20240915_210614.