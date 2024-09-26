Source
The latest attack stems from the West's inability to compete fairly, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman has said
The new round of US sanctions against Russian media outlets amounts to a declaration of an "information war," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told RT.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken unveiled new restrictions on Friday targeting RT parent companies Rossiya Segodnya and TV-Novosti. He accused the network of being "engaged in covert influence activities... and functioning as a de facto arm of [Russian] intelligence."
"The degree of aggression with which all of this was expressed is off the scale. I think this is definitely a declaration of information war. It went on behind the scenes through the sanctions policy,
but there was no declaration that the Russian media would now be openly attacked," Zakharova stated.
The renewed attack on Russian media was prompted solely by "jealousy" in the West "because they could not compete" with it fairly,
the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said. Washington has provided no actual evidence to back up its allegations against the outlets, she added.
"When they say that's because RT is doing something wrong in the US, if it violated at least one American law, if at least one fake was a sign of some kind of global information campaign that RT is conducting on the territory of the US, if even one RT correspondent had engaged in illegal activities, and an American court of some state or maybe even a Pan-American court would have conducted some kind of investigation long ago, a verdict would have been carried out. But there's nothing to show."This new development should be a wake-up call for media outlets worldwide, Zakharova said, warning that any broadcaster could become the next target."This suggests that journalists all over the world should now understand that tomorrow this will be done to them.
Therefore, if the media community does not unite now, if every media corporation head does not understand this, tomorrow... it will be too late," the spokeswoman warned.
This suggests that journalists all over the world should now understand that tomorrow this will be done to them.
The treatment of Julian Assange marked a turner. What happened to the information distribution during COVID was another indication. Then you have the Israeli targeting of journalists which is on a different level, but still. Is what is happening any more than a continuation?
14 Sep, 2024 21:11
US using German Nazi playbook on RT - Moscow
The renewed attack on Russian media is the same method that was employed by the Third Reich, Maria Zakharova has said
The latest attack on Russian media is part of a broader, deeply Russophobic, and supremacist campaign against the country, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said, drawing parallels between the present-day US and Nazi Germany.
The spokeswoman made the remarks on Saturday while hosted by Russian broadcaster TVC. The discussion primarily revolved around the announcement made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken the previous day of new sanctions targeting Russian media outlets, including RT. He accused the network of being "engaged in covert influence activities... and functioning as a de facto arm of [Russian] intelligence."
RT has been trying to somehow undermine democracy in the US and elsewhere, and erode global support for Ukraine, Blinken claimed.
The new measures are an open declaration of an information war on Russia, Zakharova stated. "This is not about sanctions, not about some restrictive measures. This is a declaration of information war, a direct one, without any alternative," she said.
The spokeswoman drew parallels between the present-day US and Nazi Germany, accusing Washington of waging a broader campaign against Russia and its media.
"This information war is based upon a distinctive Russophobic, nationalist ideology, the very same one we've repeatedly seen in history, including the most visible one in the 1930s. The methodology is the same, the driver is the same, and the technological means are different. But it is all the same," Zakharova said.
The campaign includes pressure through purportedly legal means "guised as laws," as well as open "bullying," a tactic repeatedly used by followers of such hateful ideologies before, Zakharova suggested. This "bullying" and "hounding" come in various forms, such as "segregation" and "cancel culture."
The campaign affects US domestic affairs, as one of its goals is actually to "restrict free speech for their own American citizens, and, ultimately, their right to speech altogether," Zakharova stressed.
3) The comparison of the new steps taken by Washington is with National Socialist Germany. The Wiki about Censorship in Nazi Germany
begins:
Censorship in Nazi Germany was extreme and strictly enforced by the governing Nazi Party, but specifically by Joseph Goebbels and his Reich Ministry of Public Enlightenment and Propaganda. Similarly to many other police states both before and since, censorship within Nazi Germany included the silencing of all past and present dissenting voices. In addition to the further propaganda weaponization of all forms of mass communication, including newspaper, music, literature, radio, and film, by the State,[1] the Ministry of Propaganda also produced and disseminated their own literature, which was solely devoted to spreading Nazi ideology and the Hitler Myth.
If we take the comparison with Nazi Germany that Maria Zakharova suggests, and use that as a template for prediction. Where is the situation heading?
RT has been trying to somehow undermine democracy in the US and elsewhere, and erode global support for Ukraine, Blinken claimed
There is no global support for the war in Ukraine, ask in Asia, Africa, South America. On Ukraine, the world majority sides with Russia over US
Those who reveal that undermine democracy?
5) A question might be what has western democracy has turned into, or shown itself to be? Below are some articles that indicate the current trends:
