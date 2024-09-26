A 33-year-old tourist was killed on Wednesday after a storm resulted in a landslide at the Samaria Gorge on Crete.The woman, a Ukraine national residing in Germany, had nearly reached the southern exit of the gorge at the Agia Roumeli coastal village when a landslide injured her following a rainstorm. She died of bleeding.Emergency rescue units rushed to the site, one of the most popular national parks in Greece, to evacuate other tourists who were also hiking through the gorge."Today, after 1:30 p.m., there was a strong downpour which caused a landslide. A rock hit a tree and fell on a German tourist. Despite the efforts of a medical doctor who was also a tourist hiking the gorge, the woman succumbed to hemorrhage. The incident was due to the rain," said Alkiviadis Pentarakis, a supervisor of the National Park of Samaria, in an interview to MEGA television.Pentarakis said authorities had not closed off the gorge because they were never warned of the imminent storm.