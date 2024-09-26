A towering waterspout off the island of Margarita, Venezuela, came ashore on September 17 and damaged buildings, local media reported.The waterspout, which formed amid intense rainfall and thunderstorms, caused walls to collapse and roofs of houses to fly away, according to Noticia al Dia.Footage shared by Instagram user @enriquezabala7 shows the impressive waterspout spinning off shore. Credit: @enriquezabala7 via Storyful