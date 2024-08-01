If Harris did not pull in better polling numbers, "it was agreed that if the polls did not continue to show her gaining traction, other options would be considered, including an open convention."

Leading investigative journalist Seymour Hersh revealed inside details of how the Obama-run Deep State forced the acting "President of the United States" Joseph R. Biden to step down on Sunday, July 21 after threatening to invoke the 25Amendment, which allows the VP and cabinet Majority to oust a President who is "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office."Joe Biden spoke at to the NAACP in Las Vegas July 16, saying that "Kamala Harris is not only a great VP, she could be President" in a speech that was so gaffe-filled the White House had to issue nine corrections to the offical transcript, as Cassandra MacDonald reported on TGP.The day after the train-wreck NAACP speech, Mr. Biden was scheduled to speak at the Unidos US Convention July 17, but was instead whisked away to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware with an alleged COVID diagnosis. "Air Force One was flying so fast that I was shaking in my seat," Emily Goodin reported in the Daily Mail , who was onboard Air Force One."Tray tables shook. Reporters held up their water glasses so they wouldn't spill. Most concerning, though, was that we had no idea what was going on. or security reasons, there is no Wi-Fi on Air Force One, so we were cut off from the outside world", Goodin wrote. Reporters asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for an update on Biden's condition twice, but were denied.It was not clear who made this decision to start the coup and remove Mr. Biden from public view. Citing intel sources, investigative reporter Seymour Hersh compared the events of July 17 to 21 to the movie Seven Days in May about a coup in the USA.According to Hersh, the pressure to remove Biden came from big-bucks Democrat donors, who the New York Times reported July 12 were withholding around $90 million in pledged donations. Several wealthy donors publicly called on Biden to step aside, Forbes reported , "including billionaire Mark Pincus, Christy Walton, Michael Novogratz and Reed Hastings, while Mark Cuban has said Democrats should weigh replacements.""After Biden's return to Delaware, the White House told the public that Biden had contracted a COVID infection and would be in isolation. He was said to have upper respiratory symptoms, a runny nose, a cough, and was fatigued", Hersh writes.and there was talk that he would place a call to Biden", according to Hersh's intel source. "It was not clear whether Biden had been examined or just what happened to him in Las Vegas. "The Big Three," the official said, referring to"On Sunday morning," the official told Hersh, with the approval of Pelosi and Schumer,"It was clear at this point," Hersh's source official said, "that (Harris) would get the nod" — that is, the support to run for the presidency in the November election. "But Obama also made it clear," the official said, "that he was not going to immediately endorse her. But the group had decided that her work as a prosecutor would help her deal with Trump in a debate."On Friday, the New York Post reported that"It was Joe's big f-k you," the source said. "Joe said, 'If I'm out, then I am endorsing her.'"Biden's endorsement of Harris was "Joe truly knifing Obama and Pelosi in the back for making him stand down," a Democratic Party source told the New York Post.Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama did not endorse Harris until Friday, July 26, which was reenacted for social media in a cheesy staged phone call.Seymour Hersh's report seemed to indicate a pivotal role played by the Deep State "blob" in the coup, as Biden's pick of Harris ran into obstruction from the intel community, due to Harris' "disdain for the work of the US Intelligence Community."Harris is known "not to be especially interested in the President's Daily Brief, a highly classified summary of current intelligence that is prepared overnight by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and delivered by hand to the most vital offices in Washington, including the vice president's", Hersh wrote. "I was told that Harris often showed little interest in reading the document and at some point asked the agency to stop delivering it to her. Now, as a presidential candidate, she is being kept up to date on all significant intelligence matters."Hersh was "unable to learn if Harris was aware of such considerations", he wrote.Hersh's source told him that Barack Obama "emerged as the strongman" in the ouster of the man many still consider to be the United States President. Obama "had an agenda and he wanted to seek it through to the end, and he wanted to have control over who would be elected."After Harris seemed able to rally the increasingly desperate legacy media around her, Michael and Barack Obama "announced their endorsement of Harris and told her, over the phone in a staged TV event, that they would do all they could to campaign for her and to support her", Hersh wrote.Hersh indicates Harris may be brought down at any moment if she fails to "perform" against President Donald Trump.