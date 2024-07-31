Why it matters: For 12 hours, Israel was immersed in the unrest as television networks broadcast live from the scene and the defense establishment and political system dealt with the unfolding events. The country's military leaders were forced to turn their focus from preparing for a possible strike against Hezbollah that could spark war on another front to protecting their own base from domestic turmoil.
- The incidents are likely to deepen the divides within Israeli society and weaken its military amid a war in Gaza and a dramatic escalation with Hezbollah in Lebanon.
- It was the most serious political violence in Israel since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on the country and will likely exacerbate the domestic crisis Israel has been going through since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formed his right-wing government in 2022.
- Several reports in the Israeli and international press focused on alleged human rights violations at the base, which some human rights organizations called "the Israeli Guantanamo."
- Haaretz reported more than 30 detainees died at the facility since Oct. 7.
- The IDF had begun to shut down the detention center in recent weeks after facing significant international criticism. Israeli human rights organizations also appealed to the country's Supreme Court about alleged violations at the base.
- The doctor who examined him concluded he suffered injuries he couldn't have inflicted on himself.
- The reservists were detained in connection with abuses of prisoners that included sexual assault and rape, Israeli media outlets reported.
- After initial reports and videos of the military police raid were posted on social media, ultranationalist ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich and several ministers from Netanyahu's Likud party issued statements condemning the arrests.
- They said IDF senior command was humiliating soldiers who are facing terrorists and told their supporters they were coming to the base in southern Israel to protest the arrests.
- Shortly after, hundreds of protesters arrived at the base, among them several lawmakers from Ben-Gvir and Smotrich's extreme right-wing party, and broke into the base where dozens of Hamas detainees are held. They left the base after several hours when it was clear the reservists who were arrested were no longer there.
- Several members of the unit the reservists were part of joined the protesters while in uniform, armed and wearing face masks.
- The Israeli police, which is under the authority of minister Ben-Gvir, stayed relatively passive during the riots and didn't arrest any of the protesters at the two bases, according to IDF officials.
- When Halevi arrived at the base, several protesters chanted slogans against him and called on him to resign.
- The IDF also said it had to call in combat units positioned near the West Bank to protect the military police base. The protesters left the area around midnight local time.
- Far-right protesters also arrived at the house of the IDF attorney general and called her a traitor.
- Just two cabinet ministers condemned the attack on the bases: Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant and Minister of Interior Moshe Arbel. The rest of the government ministers either supported the reservists and attacked the IDF attorney general or kept silent.
- It is also a sign of the disintegration of the IDF chain of command and the military's internal law and order, encouraged by ultranationalist politicians who for years called the military a "liberal" institution and said it was part of a "deep state" that needs to be dismantled.
