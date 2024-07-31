soldiers
© Ilia Yatimovich/picture alliance/Getty ImagesIsraeli soldiers/ police clash with right wing activists over abuse of a detainee • Bayt Lid army base 
Israel experienced hours of chaos on Monday after far-right protesters encouraged by ultranationalist politicians from the governing coalition broke into a military base where Hamas militants are detained and another base hosting the Israel Defense Forces military court.

Why it matters: For 12 hours, Israel was immersed in the unrest as television networks broadcast live from the scene and the defense establishment and political system dealt with the unfolding events. The country's military leaders were forced to turn their focus from preparing for a possible strike against Hezbollah that could spark war on another front to protecting their own base from domestic turmoil.
  • The incidents are likely to deepen the divides within Israeli society and weaken its military amid a war in Gaza and a dramatic escalation with Hezbollah in Lebanon.
  • It was the most serious political violence in Israel since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on the country and will likely exacerbate the domestic crisis Israel has been going through since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formed his right-wing government in 2022.
Driving the news: The incidents began when Israel Defense Forces (IDF) military police on Monday detained nine reservists who served in the "Force 100" unit at the "Sde Teiman" military base. Sde Teiman was used as a detention facility for Hamas militants involved in the Oct. 7 attacks, and suspects arrested by the IDF in Gaza have also been brought to the base for questioning.
  • Several reports in the Israeli and international press focused on alleged human rights violations at the base, which some human rights organizations called "the Israeli Guantanamo."
  • Haaretz reported more than 30 detainees died at the facility since Oct. 7.
  • The IDF had begun to shut down the detention center in recent weeks after facing significant international criticism. Israeli human rights organizations also appealed to the country's Supreme Court about alleged violations at the base.
Zoom in: The military police investigation into the actions of the nine reservists began several weeks ago after a Hamas operative who was detained at the facility was rushed to a hospital after bleeding from one of his intimate parts of his body, Israeli media reported.
  • The doctor who examined him concluded he suffered injuries he couldn't have inflicted on himself.
  • The reservists were detained in connection with abuses of prisoners that included sexual assault and rape, Israeli media outlets reported.
When the military police unit arrived at the base, several of the reservists confronted them and refused to come in for questioning.
  • After initial reports and videos of the military police raid were posted on social media, ultranationalist ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich and several ministers from Netanyahu's Likud party issued statements condemning the arrests.
  • They said IDF senior command was humiliating soldiers who are facing terrorists and told their supporters they were coming to the base in southern Israel to protest the arrests.
  • Shortly after, hundreds of protesters arrived at the base, among them several lawmakers from Ben-Gvir and Smotrich's extreme right-wing party, and broke into the base where dozens of Hamas detainees are held. They left the base after several hours when it was clear the reservists who were arrested were no longer there.
The protesters then moved to another military base 30 minutes north of Tel Aviv that hosts military police headquarters, an IDF detention center and the IDF court. They broke into the court and tried breaking into the detention center to release the reservists.
  • Several members of the unit the reservists were part of joined the protesters while in uniform, armed and wearing face masks.
  • The Israeli police, which is under the authority of minister Ben-Gvir, stayed relatively passive during the riots and didn't arrest any of the protesters at the two bases, according to IDF officials.
On Monday night local time IDF chief of staff Gen. Herzi Halevi canceled meetings he was attending about a potential IDF strike against Hezbollah in Lebanon and arrived at the military police headquarters, which was surrounded by protesters, the IDF said.
  • When Halevi arrived at the base, several protesters chanted slogans against him and called on him to resign.
  • The IDF also said it had to call in combat units positioned near the West Bank to protect the military police base. The protesters left the area around midnight local time.
  • Far-right protesters also arrived at the house of the IDF attorney general and called her a traitor.
What they're saying: Netanyahu didn't comment on the incidents except for a one-line statement his office issued two hours after the first base was stormed saying he condemns the breaching of the base and calls for immediate calm.
  • Just two cabinet ministers condemned the attack on the bases: Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant and Minister of Interior Moshe Arbel. The rest of the government ministers either supported the reservists and attacked the IDF attorney general or kept silent.
Between the lines: The chaotic incidents indicate how much ultranationalists in Israel have been emboldened under Netanyahu's governments, especially after Oct. 7.
  • It is also a sign of the disintegration of the IDF chain of command and the military's internal law and order, encouraged by ultranationalist politicians who for years called the military a "liberal" institution and said it was part of a "deep state" that needs to be dismantled.