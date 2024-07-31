© Cokada/Getty Images

"Today, we grieve yet another dubious milestone in the fiscal decline of the most powerful and prosperous nation in history. I believe Republican leadership in 2025 is our last best hope to restore fiscal responsibility before it's too late."

the rate of increase equating to $74,401 in new debt per second.

"Such high deficits and debt create a growing risk to the US and global economy, potentially feeding into higher fiscal financing costs and a growing risk to the smooth rollover of maturing obligations. These chronic fiscal deficits represent a significant and persistent policy misalignment that needs to be urgently addressed."

The US national debt has surpassed the mark of $35 trillion, the US House Budget Committee announced on Monday, branding the development an "alarming milestone," urging more fiscal and spending responsibility to fix the ballooning national-debt growth. The US national debt has skyrocketed in recent years under the leadership of President Joe Biden and his predecessor President Trump, who had repeatedly pledged to reduce it during his 2016 campaign. While the borrowing rates somewhat slowed during the first half of Biden's tenure compared to the Trump era, they have now accelerated. According to the House Budget Committee's calculations, over the past 12 months, the debt increased by $2.35 trillion. The persistent "misalignment" of US fiscal policy was harshly criticized by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) late last month.