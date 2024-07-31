A 2-year-old girl is dead after she was mauled by three Rottweilers at a relative's home.The deadly incident happened just after noon on Monday at a home off Milwaukee Street near Loop 610 on Houston's North Side.Houston Police said the 2-year-old was being watched by an 18-year-old cousin when the attack happened. The 18-year-old was babysitting at the time.Cedric Smith, a family cousin, stopped by to pay his respects Tuesday afternoon and then spoke to reporters."I just want to give condolences to the family. I don't know what it's like to lose a child, but I understand it's going to be a hard thing to get through for a 2-year-old," Smith said.Paramedics rushed the child to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.Houston Animal Control seized the dogs and according to KTRK, they were put down.The family said they've long had dogs and Smith characterizes the mauling as a tragic accident."They normally have a dog locked up or what not," he said. "And the dog just actually broke through the back door. That's what I'm thinking because they don't have them in there like that."One man who works in the neighborhood says he saw the Rottweilers often but was shocked to learn the dogs attacked the child inside the home."I see them all the time when I cut the grass, you know, they bark at me and stuff. Yeah, that was it. They've never been, I've never seen them do anything bad, those dogs and the people, I've never had any problems with them."Houston Police are investigating the mauling. So far, no charges have been filed.