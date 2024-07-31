OF THE
TIMES
Have you noticed that no one is asking where Joe Biden has the briefcase with the red button?I’m fairly certain if and when said suitcase is carried by Biden it would contain the locations of the nearest ice cream parlours not the nuclear codes, the puppet masters wouldn't be that stupid.
From the 17th century onwards, millions of English and Scots actively fled their miserable situation to North America. But the political culture built up over the centuries proved strong and robust. Thus, when the US appeared, the British system was reproduced there with minor tweaks. They are based on the development of radical forms of individualism among citizens, which leads to the perception of others only as competitors. It is no coincidence that on the international stage the US sees all the countries of the world as either potential or active opponents. This is a system in which there are no friends or allies, but only competitors or subordinates. There is no room for taking into account the interests and values of others.This is such a ridiculous simplification for the sake of narrative it merits a bolt of derision.
“How old he has become,” Vladimir Ilyich said to me. “Now he is living in a country that is bursting with revolution, where everything has been completely turned upside down, and he cannot think of anything else but to talk about the cooperative movement. There you have the poverty of ideas of the anarchists and all other petty bourgeois reformers and theoreticians, who at a moment of massive creative activities, at the time of a revolution, are never able to come up with a good plan or with good practical advice. For if we did what he says for but a minute, then tomorrow we would have the autocracy back in power and we would all, including himself, be chatting around a streetlamp, and he only because he calls himself an anarchist. And how well he wrote, what wonderful books, how refreshing and how precisely did he formulate and did he think, and now that is all in the past and nothing is left... But of course he is very old and we must surround him with care and help him with everything he needs as far as possible, but that needs to be dealt with very delicately and very carefully. He is very useful and precious for us because of his whole terrific past and because of everything he has done. Please do not lose sight of him, take care of him and his family and keep me informed about everything, then we will discuss it together and help him.”Oh how the young lose site of cooperation and the power that resides within Mutual Aid.
Am I a puppet?If so, cut the strings.
VooDoo6 I like your very brief complete inclusion of the players. I know you know their games...and why.Thank you. Appreciate that you are tuned into the frequency & “vibed” with it enough to understand its succinct & precise meanings message.
So you said it perfectly and only the esoteric will understand its completeness and implications. Stopping there so I won't ramble on. Five star comnent
Jestem z Polski fagasie i huj Ci do tego:-))No cóż, dobrze, ale nie jestem pedałem
“That is all very nice,” Lenin interrupted. “Of course, the cooperative movement is important, but if it is only of a syndicalist nature, it is harmful; but is that really the essence? Can only that lead to something new? Do you really think that the capitalist world will pave the way for the cooperative movement? Capitalism will try to take power over the cooperatives by any means necessary. This ‘anti-authoritarian’ cooperative group of English workers will be crushed in the most ruthless way possible and will be made into servants of capital. They will depend on capital via a thousand threads so that the newly created trend, which you sympathize so much with, will be caught as in a spider’s web. Pardon me, but all of that is unimportant! Those are all details! What is needed is direct action of the masses, and as long as that is not happening, nothing can be said about federalism, communism or social revolutions. Those are all children’s toys, prattling without any firm ground under our feet, without power, without means, and it does not bring us any step closer to our social aims.”Vladimir Ilyich was standing up now and said all of this by raising his voice in a clear and vivid way. Pyotr Alexeyevich was leaning backwards and listened very carefully to Vladimir Ilyich’s flaming words and did not speak about the cooperatives any more after that.
“Of course, you are right,” he said, “without struggle you cannot get there, not in a single country; without the most desperate struggle...”Desperate struggles on the way I reckon - cause seriously - better ideas beckon.
I've mentioned a few times already that the US elections are meaningless. Which even I can see, from a distance of several thousand kilometers and without glasses!
But is this a hopeless situation??
Of course not. It seems that there is hope in depriving these countries of the tools that influence other countries.
So basically one thing at the moment.... THE DOLLAR.
When the dollar disappears, the US military bases around the world will disappear, the mercenaries in these bases will disappear, and of course the technological possibilities will disappear.
There is only one problem. Nuclear weapons.
However, I personally believe that the reports that all nuclear weapons have been neutralised are credible, and the very concept of "nuclear weapons" is now used only as an argument for intimidation, in which no one believes any more.
I certainly have reasonable grounds to think so.
Have you noticed that no one is asking where Joe Biden has the briefcase with the red button?
No one cares about the security of the launch codes.
No one even mentions maintaining a nuclear arsenal. (Each nuclear warhead will last only a few years, after which it is necessary to refine the material and increase its density.
The topic of nuclear weapons in the West seems to be non-existent.
How different the situation is from the 80s, where you were shown videos of a turtle hiding from an explosion, and many people in USA, built shelters under their garages.