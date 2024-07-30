© ardasavasciogullari/Getty Images

"We must be very strong so that Israel cannot strike Palestine. Just like we entered Karabakh and the way we entered Libya, maybe we'll do the same thing. There's nothing we can't do. We have to be strong."

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has opened up the prospect of sending troops into the Jewish state.The president issued the threat on Sunday as he spoke during a rally of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). Erdogan stated:Türkiye's leader referred to Ankara's active participation in the Libyan civil war, as well as the recent hostilities in the Azerbaijani region of Karabakh.which emerged victorious in the conflict and regained control over the breakaway region,While Erdogan has long positioned himself as a major supporter of the Palestinian cause, he has abstained from threatening a direct invasion of Israel.The hostile remarks come amid soaring tensions between Israel and the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah. West Jerusalem and the group have been locked into low intensity warfare for months already in the wake of the Gaza conflict,The projectile killed at least 12 teenagers and children, primarily of Syrian Druze origin, and wounded about 20 others. Hezbollah has strongly denied any involvement, claiming the location was actually hit by a malfunctioned Israeli Iron Dome interceptor missile.