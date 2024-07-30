© AFP Photo / Attila Kisbenedek

and withheld EU funds

Brussels has frozen around 20 billion euros in EU funds

Hungary borrowed one billion euros ($1.1 billion) from Chinese banks earlier this year, its debt management agency said on Thursday, as the EU member state faces a difficult financial situation. The Hungarian government did not announce the deal, which was first reported by the local financial news site Portfolio based on publicly available data. "The one-billion-euro loan agreement with the China Development Bank, the Export-Import Bank of China and the Hungarian branch of the Bank of China Limited will finance infrastructure and energy development, among other projects," the agency told AFP in a statement. Brussels has frozen around 20 billion euros in EU funds over the Central European country's backsliding on the bloc's standards. In June, the European Commission opened the way for an "excessive deficit procedure" against Hungary and six other countries. Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban -- whose country took over the rotating presidency of the EU this month --- has been frequently at odds with Brussels over rule-of-law issues. Meanwhile, he has been championing an "Eastern opening" foreign policy since his return to power in 2010, seeking closer economic ties with China, Russia and other Asian countries. The Central European country of 9.6 million people has received significant Chinese investment, mostly related to battery and electric vehicle manufacturing. While the government says Hungary is benefiting from its partnership with China, opposition parties have raised concerns over a lack of transparency, and corruption, claiming the projects only enrich "Orban's inner circle".