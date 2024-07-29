At least three people were struck by lightning in a park in Moscow, with the incident caught in shocking footageTwo men and a woman fell to the ground as the strike hit, seen in grainy CCTV footage from a park in the Russian capital dedicated to the country's war victories. The video, which the Mirror has chosen not to show, showed a bolt of lightning hitting three people and causing them to fall to the floor. Futher footage showed CPR attempts on a man by emergency services being mad, while audible distress was heard from some of the onlookers.Paramedics were quickly on the scene. One man reported to be named Nikolai Kalashnikov, 67, died later according to Russian reports.Two men are in a serious condition while the woman hit by the strike was able to get up on her own after she was floored by the strike. Further reports indicated a fourth person was struck in Moscow's Patriot Park and some suggest the victims were two married couples. This did not appear in reports from Russian news agency TASS.