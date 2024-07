© Getty Images

The US president's travails speak volumes for how the Washington 'swamp' operates.Donald Trump has predicted that Joe Biden will be remembered as the worst US president ever. History will decide on that, butup there alongside those who have been killed in office.Even leaving aside the personal traumas Biden has endured (the death of his first wife and his daughter, the death of his favorite son and the disgrace of another), his political biography is all about an ongoing quest for the highest position, in which he often seemed to find himself in the wrong place at the wrong time. Of course, he cannot be called a failure, butthat one wonders whether it would have been better ifIf Biden had been able to challenge Trumpwhen he was still quite alert and energetic, a lot of things might have turned out differently. For him, at least. The established narrative is that he withdrew from the race because of the death of his eldest son, Beau.Whatever the case, he missed his chance for an 'active presidency.' Four years later, all impartial observers (and they were few and far between, it must be said)derailing Trump's already rollercoaster presidency. By 2020,but age had taken its toll.cannot be solely laid at his own door.Until three weeks ago, before the disastrous candidates' debate, the establishment was careful to pretend it hadn't noticed how quickly the occupant of the White House was going downhill.and the hunt for Biden began, with behind-the-scenes squabbling between different influence groups and the engagement of family interests. Not just Biden's own family, by the way, but apparently Obama's as well, and even Clinton's. And it doesn't look like it's going to end now, just because the president and his entourage have capitulated.is the most obvious and logical solution to fill the gap, although until recently nobody saw her as presidential material. While there are doubts about her ability, the main thing now is the need to present something completely new to the voters. The Democrats are in a difficult position, they have to take on Trump - and his new running mate J.D. Vance - but they can't seem to agree on the best strategy.It's too early for Trump, who almost everyone thought was a certainty to win after the assassination attempt and subsequent Republican convention, to relax. His campaign will have to be rebooted and run at full throttle. From a Paralympic-style duel between two candidates with a disability, as it looked a few months ago,And God knows what will happen in the remaining three and a half months.As far as Russian interests are concerned,But it's also fair to say that he has not been the worst option as an interlocutor in this dangerous confrontation. Quite experienced, quite cautious, relatively rational -Whoever succeeds him will not have all these qualities,as they say in the stock markets,even in the case of a serious shake up at the top table, we should be ready for the level of ideology to intensify.we can expect attempts to shift all the negative aspects of dealing with Russia onto the Western Europeans, while the Americans will likely try to use their trickery to get Moscow to distance itself from Beijing.But in any case,The significance of the ongoing turmoil in the US for us can't be measured in terms of specific policy shifts towards Russia, but ratherRight now, it's being shaken in an unprecedented way and this will inevitably bring about major changes(towards a more diverse international system - the so called 'multipolar world') or, on the contrary,Coincidentally, Biden has found himself in command at the fork in the road, although this was a situation he certainly didn't hope for.This article was first published by Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper, translated and edited by the RT team