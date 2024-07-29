A child who was attacked by dogs last week in Brooklyn Park has died in the hospital.Family members said in a social media post that 3-year-old Covil Allen has died after being attacked last Friday, July 19, in the back yard of a Brooklyn Park home.His family plans to donate his organs to LifeSource to help other children."This will honor Covil's life and save more children's lives in hopes that no other parent has to endure the pain that they are experiencing right now," wrote family friends on their GoFundMe campaign.The child's mother was also attacked and has had several surgeries on her leg.The GoFundMe campaign, which will be used to cover costs of the family's medical expenses, has raised $45,186 as of Friday afternoon.