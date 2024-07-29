As waterspouts are being spotted in the waters of Lake Erie, FOX 8 meteorologists are warning that although they are amazing to look at, they are dangerous.One waterspout was spotted churning above Lake Erie near Cedar Point on Thursday at about 8:30 a.m. by Joe Burkhardt, the National Weather Service reported."While they're cool to look at, they are in fact dangerous to watercrafts," FOX 8 meteorologist Alexis Walters said. "People should avoid being on the water during a time when waterspouts become likely."According to Walters, waterspouts typically occur when cooler air comes over the lake. They also usually last just a few minutes.