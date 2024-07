© Jordan Pettitt / PA Images via Getty Images

Kiev's former commander-in-chief, now ambassador to the UK, wants to turn his country into a weapons testing labValery Zaluzhny, Ukraine's former commander-in-chief, has given his first public speech in his new role as his country's ambassador to Britain.It was a high-level setting; other speakers included General Roland Walker, Chief of Britain's General Staff and Admiral Tony Radakin, Chief of the Defence Staff. Zaluzhny of course, was a high-level guest too:According to a Telegraph correspondent who was in the audience,, especially one sent to London. But Zaluzhny published the speech on his Telegram channel under the somewhat awkward title: "The Russian-Ukrainian War as a War of Transitional period. New patterns of the war."Zaluzhny started on a note of corny philosophizing and gauche confusion: After being treated to the hackneyed phrase "Si vis pacem, para bellum" (If you want peace, prepare for war), his listeners must have been intrigued to hear Ukraine's former commander-in-chief equate killing in war with murder. Usually, that is a position associated with radical pacifism. Some may have been surprised to hear that the total number of casualties of World War I and II taken together was 60 million. Unfortunately, it was significantly higher. (Also "Carl," not "Karl," von Clausewitz; if you want to boast using authors you clearly have not read, at least check the spelling.)Butin two respects. Ostensibly, the ambassador who used to be a general was talking about how to avoid it, but in reality. In Zaluzhny's defense, his idea of preserving the peace is so crude that the two aims easily converge. In his single-track mind, the only key to peace is deterrence by military power. But thisCasting himself in what is by now a timeworn role for Ukrainian representatives in the West, Zaluzhny spoke as a sage and warner delivering a wake-up call to - why be modest? - all of humanity and in particular, "free and democratic nations." In this context, Ukraine, for its former commander-in-chief, is a resource of a very peculiar kind. It is Ukraine's experience in the war with Russia - or at least his interpretation of that experience - that Zaluzhny uses to claim special authority when speaking to his Western listeners and coming to conclusions that he must know are certain to be welcome.Thus, generously offering "to share all our knowledge, experience and thoughts," his first lesson is that "society must agree to temporarily give up a range of freedoms for the sake of survival," because, the former general argues, modern wars are "total," requiring "the efforts not only of the army, but also of society as a whole." "Politicians," Zaluzhny elaborated, "can and should mobilize society."NATO, for instance, adopted a resolution on it in 2021; in the same year the EU's Directorate-General for External Policies produced a policy paper on "Best Practices in the Whole-of-Society Approach in Countering Hybrid Threats." In January 2024, the then UK Chief of the General Staff, General Patrick Sanders made the same point: a future war with Russia would require comprehensive mobilization of the whole nation. The head of NATO's Military Committee, Dutch Admiral Rob Bauer, has long preached the same mantra, occasionally mixed with pure scaremongering about how to prep best (have a flashlight, radio, and batteries ready...) for the day the big bad Russians come.All of the above is part of NATO's escalating effort to make and keep itself important and very well financed. Having helped create - by its reckless expansion - the war that is now devastating Ukraine, NATO elites would not let a good crisis go to waste.Yet ultimately the issue is deadly serious for two reasons. Obviously in the worst case, the current attempts to get everyone psyched up not just for war but for World War III may feature in future history books, in chapters on a prewar period. Second, there is a peacetime agenda as well.In this respect,as represented by his former rival and current ambassador Zaluzhny,AndIf Zaluzhny's ideas about what should be done to society are stunningly imitative, his take on the military meaning of the Ukraine War seems at least more original, if a little bombastic. He believes that the "changes which were invented on the battlefields of the Russian-Ukrainian war" are very likely to "determine the outlines of wars and the art of war in the 21st century" and to "become the foundation of the entire global security system of the future."Zaluzhny is probably wrong on the facts there. As I have long argued , the genocidal slaughter committed by Israel in Gaza is more likely to leave a deeper imprint on the future of "warfare" (for want of a better term). We are already seeing attempts to derive "lessons" (all the wrong ones, rest assured) from it by Western think tanks such as the RAND Corporation and, indeed, the very same RUSI where Zaluzhny gave his speech.But let's set that aside and focus on what the former commander-in-chief believes to be the main military lesson of the Ukraine War. Driven by the need to survive on the battlefield, Zaluzhny argues, Ukrainian forces have invented and applied new technologies while adapting their structure and tactics to them. For him, this war therefore marks a transition, starting and foreshadowing decisive future developments. In particular - and this is a key phrase in his sales pitch - these technologies are supposed to offer a way to "fight and win against stronger armies in the 21st century." (By "stronger," the general here clearly must mean "larger," because if he literally meant "stronger" - as in also technologically stronger - his statement would be self-contradictory and absurd.)Now compare this with what the new chief of the UK General Staff, General Ronald Walker had to say at the same RUSI Land Warfare Conference. Walker also delivered a stern warning about a dangerous world out there, i.e. Russia and China, and promised to triple the effectiveness ("lethality") of British forces within a few years, without asking for more men. His miracle fix to do so: new technology that, Walker says, will enable his army to defeat much larger forces. See a difference compared to Zaluzhny's promises? No? Exactly.Yet, once again,Ukraine, he admitted, cannot "scale up" its inventions and innovations made in the midst of battle. Yet its Western "partners" - "users" would be a better, more honest term - have the resources needed for such upscaling, "but there is no applied and practical field to test them."And make no mistake: Zaluzhny does not believe that fewer Ukrainians will be needed because the new technologies will replace them.And there you have it.It is one thing that this fantasy of a forever war as a forever laboratory will not come to pass. It is another that it is the real message - if you pay attention - of Ukraine's former commander-in-chief and current ambassador in London, and future who-knows-what, when speaking to an elite Western audience.