The Israeli leader is expected to meet with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and other top US officials during his trip. He is also scheduled to deliver a speech in front of Congress on Wednesday, addressing the ongoing war in Gaza. According to Politico's sources, Netanyahu's team has also been in contact with Trump, attempting to schedule a face-to-face meeting, potentially in Florida.
Trump, who has become increasingly critical of the Israeli prime minister in recent years, has not yet agreed to the meeting but has not rejected it outright either, the outlet reported.
While the former president has been a staunch supporter of Israel, he had a falling-out with Netanyahu after the Israeli leader congratulated Biden on winning the 2020 US election.
Trump has also been critical of Netanyahu's handling of the situation in Gaza and the failure of Israeli intelligence on October 7, when Hamas militants launched an attack on Israeli territories, killing over 1,200 people and taking several hundred hostage.
Comment: Not even close, RT. October 7 was a set-up orchestrated by Israel.
Last week, Trump even threatened the Israeli leadership over its failure to return US hostages from Gaza, stating during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee that "they better be back before I assume office, or you will be paying a very big price."
The Biden administration has been a staunch supporter of Netanyahu throughout the conflict. However, Washington paused a delivery of 3,500 bombs to Israel in early May amid calls for West Jerusalem to scale back its assault on the densely-populated city of Rafah in southern Gaza.
Netanyahu described the move as "inconceivable" and publicly criticized Washington for "withholding weapons and ammunition to Israel."
Reader Comments
Considering that Drumpf’s biggest campaign contributor was Zionist AIPAC Super Star Miriam Adelson 😎 Dallas Maverick’s largest principle shareholder.
Like I said Sports - Gambling - Porn 🐇🐐🤡💩
Miriam Adelson is the widow of Sheldon Adelson, the former CEO and chairman of casino company Las Vegas Sands, who died at 87 in 2021.
She and her family now own more than half of the New York Stock Exchange-listed gambling empire, which has casinos in Singapore and Macao.
As GOP megadonors, Miriam and Sheldon Adelson donated $180 million to Republican campaigns and political action committees in 2020.
Born in Israel, she became a medical doctor focusing on addiction.
In February 2022, Las Vegas Sands sold its assets on the Vegas Strip, the Venetian Resort and the Sands Expo and Convention Center, to Apollo Global and VICI Properties for $6.25 billion.
It’s easier to fool the people than convince the they have been fooled.
What does an agreement with a psychopath mean? If it results in the psychopath being removed, it is a step in the right direction.
It seems that genocide doesn't bother the USadmin. Stealing the land of others doesn't bother the USadmin. An apartheid policy doesn't bother the USadmin. Starving people to death doesn't bother the USadmin. It is safe to say therefore that nothing seems to bother the USadmin when it comes to isreal and its world scourge of zionism.
The primary motive is a goyim free Palestine, or "Greater Israel".
"Israel" is not trying to wipe out Hamas at present, it is using Hamas as an excuse to wipe out the Palestinians. Once that is mostly accomplished, then they will focus on Hamas. If you think this is exaggeration, you can consider, why "Israel" bombs entire occupied apartment blocks because one civil government member of Hamas lives there, Or attacks the house of a hospital administrator, because he is appointed by Hamas? Or why Israeli snipers have contests for who will buy the night's first round of beer by the high count of first round kills on Palestinian children.
It's about time the people of the world righted this wrong. One way or the other.
The truth shall set you free👇
KHAZARIAN PROMISED LAND & THE UNDEAD MASHIACH.
“We will return this territory, and build the Great Khazaria – the Jewish state –on these fertile lands the same way as, 50 years ago, we created Israel.” -Mashiach, Menachem Mendel Schneerson, 1994.
The Rebbe and living Mashiach of Chabad Mafia was the leader of the Jewish people from 1951-1994. He is considered to be the most influential Jewish figure for centuries. Schneerson considered more than Jerusalem and Greater Israel as an ancestral homeland; the Rebbe had a strong affinity with his Ashkenazi roots as he was born in Ukraine in 1902.
He wished to return to this 'Promised Land' to act as the Global capital for the Kingdom of Jews. In a 1994 address featured in the Vologda-based publication Slavyanin, Menachem Mendel Schneerson detailed his intentions to obliterate both Ukraine and Russia. “Slavs, and among them Russians – are the most unbending people in the world.
Slavs are unbending as a result of their psychological and intellectual abilities, created by many generations of ancestors.
It is impossible to alter these genes. Slav, Russian, can be destroyed, but never conquered. That is why this seed is subject to liquidation, and, at first, a sharp reduction in their numbers. First of all, we will divide the Slavic nations into small countries with weak and severed connections.
For this, we will use our old method: Divide and conquer. We will try to pit these countries against each other, and suck them into civil wars for the sake of mutual destruction.
The Ukrainians would think that they are fighting against the expansionist Russia and struggling for their independence. They will think that they have finally gained their freedom, while they become fully subdued by us. The same will be thought by Russians, as though they defend their national interests to return their lands, “illegally” taken away from them, and so on.”
Looking back in history, it must be admitted that these lands are the ancient ancestral lands of the Jewish Khazaria, that is Israel, captured by Kiev’s Rus’ (the ancient state of Russia with the capital in Kiev) in the tenth century.
The Slavs are temporary guests on these lands and are subject to eviction. We will return this territory, and build the Great Khazaria – the Jewish state –on these fertile lands the same way as, 50 years ago, we created Israel, squeezing the Palestinians out.
Israelis will partially relocate here, and we will drive Slavic cattle out far to the north, beyond Moscow. There will be a small Northern Territory, a reservation with a compact population — a reservation, like Indian reservations in America..." Schneerson discusses a resurgent Khazar empire; the Chabad Lubavitch intends to relocate from New York to Dnepropetrovsk, disregarding the scripture and prophecy of Zionism and Israel.
The Lubavitchers maintain a bastardised scriptural view, recognising Menachem Mendel Schneerson, who passed away in New York in 1994, as Moshiach. The Jews believe he will resurrect from the grave using Jewish Kabbalah and necromancy.
A temple was erected in Dnepropetrovsk for the undead Schneerson's enthronement, situated within the Chabad "Menorah" centre, a vast complex and the largest of its kind in Europe. Consequently, the Lubavitchers no longer anticipate Moshiach's arrival in Israel.
They harbour no desire to associate with the authentic Promised Land. Which begs the question, is Israel a distraction?
Israel and Netanyahu are openly sacrificial lambs in this agenda, seemingly only serving the purpose of igniting the “Great War” required to resurrect Mendel Schneerson. A confidential Netanyahu aide, as cited by The Times of Israel, explains the Israeli government's pursuit of a substantial Israeli settlement in Ukraine: “You have to expect us to exercise our historical rights somewhere else.
We decided this will be on the shores of the Black Sea, where we were an autochthonous people for more than 2000 years.
Even the great non-Zionist historian Simon Dubnow said we have the right to colonise Crimea. It’s all in the history books. You can look it up”. How can they achieve their goal of returning to Ukraine?
The Lubavitch, backed by George Soros, facilitated the Maidan revolution, having already repurposed Ukraine to cater to affluent Jews in the 1990s. Precipitating from these events, came the war in Ukraine. Upon the war's commencement, Jewish Prime Minister Zelensky enforced a ban on Ukrainian men between 18 to 60 years old from leaving the country, consigning them against the Russians; simultaneously an exodus of Ukrainian Jews to Israel was permitted. After these successes, Crimea became a focus for the Jews.
As early as 1945, Crimea has been a target for the Jews, particularly when an impoverished Stalin nearly sold the entire peninsula to Jewish financiers.
Presently, Putin stands in the way of the Ashkenazi dream, having annexed Crimea in 2014. Crimea’s significance is such, there is no peace deal without Crimea being gifted back to Eastern Ukraine. Crypto-Jew Boris Johnson scuppered a peace deal because it didn’t include Crimea.
Why is Crimea so significant?
Kharzaria was a medieval trading nation that flourished for approximately 300 years before its obliteration in the 11th century. Its geographical span encompassed southern Russia and extended to the Crimean Peninsula.
In the ninth century, Khazars had stretched from Astrakhan and the Caspian Sea to the Dnieper, encompassing Crimea, and the White Tower outpost in the north, which engendered the name of the Białowieża Forest.
These are the origins of the Ashkenazim Jews, so their ancestral homeland must be repossessed and Crimea is the first step towards reclaiming Khazaria.
Approximately 80 – 90% of the world’s Jews are Ashkenazi, so it would seem logical many of them would choose Ukraine over the false ‘Semitic’ narrative of Israeli Jews.
Rabbi of Dnepropetrovsk Shmuel Kaminetski said: “We have lived together with the Ukrainians for 1000 years. Ukraine is our Land.”
Apparently, Lubavitchers do not wish to have anything to do with the genuine Promised Land and would rather ressurrect the 'living Mashiach', who would go on to take the throne in the coming Messianic era as an Undead King.
Treachery is in the Chabad spirit (aka The Devil is in the details) The Faustian bargain with Mephistoploes.
At the bottom of the Rabbit Hole you will find a Rabbi & Kabbalah playing God & Satan. 🤡🐇🐐💩🎪
Namaste’ & May peace be with your Soul. 🦅🔥🏹
Ch-Iron - Ke-Iron sharpens Iron
