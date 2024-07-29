Trumpideneti
© Matt Rourke/AP/Mark WIlson/Getty Images/KJNUS President Joe Biden, Former US President Donald Trump • Israeli PM Benjjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested a meeting with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump while on an official visit to Washington this week, Politico reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the discussions.

The Israeli leader is expected to meet with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and other top US officials during his trip. He is also scheduled to deliver a speech in front of Congress on Wednesday, addressing the ongoing war in Gaza. According to Politico's sources, Netanyahu's team has also been in contact with Trump, attempting to schedule a face-to-face meeting, potentially in Florida.

Trump, who has become increasingly critical of the Israeli prime minister in recent years, has not yet agreed to the meeting but has not rejected it outright either, the outlet reported.

While the former president has been a staunch supporter of Israel, he had a falling-out with Netanyahu after the Israeli leader congratulated Biden on winning the 2020 US election.

Trump has also been critical of Netanyahu's handling of the situation in Gaza and the failure of Israeli intelligence on October 7, when Hamas militants launched an attack on Israeli territories, killing over 1,200 people and taking several hundred hostage.


Comment: Not even close, RT. October 7 was a set-up orchestrated by Israel.


Last week, Trump even threatened the Israeli leadership over its failure to return US hostages from Gaza, stating during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee that "they better be back before I assume office, or you will be paying a very big price."

The Biden administration has been a staunch supporter of Netanyahu throughout the conflict. However, Washington paused a delivery of 3,500 bombs to Israel in early May amid calls for West Jerusalem to scale back its assault on the densely-populated city of Rafah in southern Gaza.

Netanyahu described the move as "inconceivable" and publicly criticized Washington for "withholding weapons and ammunition to Israel."