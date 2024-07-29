© Global Look Press/ZUMAPRESS.com/jn1

Tokyo is helping Washington to spread its influence in the Asia-Pacific, Russia's deputy foreign minister has said.The US and Japan have ramped up naval activity near the Russian border, posing a threat to the country's national security,has said.In an interview with TASS on Wednesday, he saidas it continues to beef up its military capabilities. Japan has expanded its joint naval activity with the US in close proximity to Russia's border in the Far East, Rudenko noted.He pointed to Washington and Tokyo's effort to involve countries from regions outside the Asia-Pacific in this activity, in particular NATO member states.The deputy foreign minister also highlightedHe mentioned, in particular, ongoing discussions regarding a possible deployment of US medium-range missiles in Japan, warning thatThe remark comes asThe US, which once bombed Japan with nuclear weapons, is now committed to protecting its ally and deterring attacks using its arsenal, including nuclear weapons.said on Monday:Earlier this month, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tokyo was "determined to strengthen its cooperation with NATO" in the face of Russia's growing ties with China and North Korea. Moscow says its improving relations with China and North Korea are not aimed at any third country.