The US and Japan have ramped up naval activity near the Russian border, posing a threat to the country's national security, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko has said.
In an interview with TASS on Wednesday, he said Tokyo had embarked on a course of "accelerated re-militarization" as it continues to beef up its military capabilities. Japan has expanded its joint naval activity with the US in close proximity to Russia's border in the Far East, Rudenko noted.
He pointed to Washington and Tokyo's effort to involve countries from regions outside the Asia-Pacific in this activity, in particular NATO member states.
"Tokyo acts as a key promoter of Washington's initiatives and concepts, including the creation of narrow bloc associations in the Asia-Pacific region aimed at 'dual containment' of Russia and China."The deputy foreign minister also highlighted Tokyo's attempts to "erode" the country's nuclear-free status. He mentioned, in particular, ongoing discussions regarding a possible deployment of US medium-range missiles in Japan, warning that any "potential threats to Russia's Far Eastern border will not go unanswered."
The remark comes as Japan and the US are set to draft their first joint document on expanded deterrence policy.
The US, which once bombed Japan with nuclear weapons, is now committed to protecting its ally and deterring attacks using its arsenal, including nuclear weapons.
Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink said on Monday:
"Our security treaty commitments to our Japanese allies are ironclad and we're committed to using all means at America's disposal, including nuclear, to make sure that we meet those commitments."Earlier this month, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tokyo was "determined to strengthen its cooperation with NATO" in the face of Russia's growing ties with China and North Korea. Moscow says its improving relations with China and North Korea are not aimed at any third country.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in June that NATO's new focus on the Asia-Pacific is not only a security threat to all countries in the region, but to Russia as well, and Moscow is obliged to respond.
Yes, but do they realise they are being used as bait for more war, and if so, what do they get out of it?