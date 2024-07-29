A surfer in his 20s is in hospital after being mauled by a shark at a popular beach in northern NSW.Emergency services were called to North Shore Beach in Port Macquarie about 11am on Tuesday after the man was attacked in the water.He was treated at the scene for leg injuries.Paramedics then rushed the man to Port Macquarie Hospital, where it's understood he is in a critical but stable condition.In a statement shared on social media, Port Macquarie Hastings Lifeguards said the surfer had been the victim of a "serious shark attack"."Some members of public and a fellow surfer were rendering assistance by using makeshift tourniquets," the statement read.The lifeguard association said beaches between North Shore and Lighthouse Beach (Tacking Point) had been closed.They will remain closed "for at least 24 hours", the lifeguards said.NSW Ambulance confirmed crews and a rescue helicopter had been deployed to the scene.