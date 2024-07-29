© Akita Sakigake Shimpo

Heavy rain has continued to lash northeastern Japan and has triggered river flooding and landslides, prompting the weather agency to issue downpour warnings at the highest level in parts of Yamagata Prefecture on Thursday.The Japan Meteorological Agency issued the heavy rain emergency warnings for two municipalities in the northeastern prefecture -- Sakata and Yuza -- shortly after 1 p.m., urging residents to take immediate action to protect lives.In the adjacent Akita Prefecture, a river in Yurihonjo burst its banks in the early hours of Thursday, flooding houses. One person has gone missing following a landslide at a roadwork site in Yuzawa.The agency expects the unstable weather conditions to continue through Friday, with warm, moist air flowing toward a rainy season front lingering over the country.East Japan Railway Co. said that Yamagata Shinkansen bullet train services between JR Yamagata and Shinjo stations will be suspended for the remainder of Thursday due to the heavy rain.