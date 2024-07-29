screen
© APUnitronics device screen
Hacker group Anonymous gives "Israel" a 48-hour ultimatum to stop its war on Gaza, or else it will publish confidential information and sensitive files in its possession of the Security Ministry.

A load of documents, including identity cards, cheques, and personal data, were posted online by the hacking group Anonymous for Justice in Palestine on Tuesday, noting that the materials came from systems used by the Israeli Security Ministry. This marks the second time after documents earlier this year of the military and justice ministries were hacked and made public.

The Israeli Security Ministry has not yet commented.

Hacker group "Anonymous" also issued a warning to "Israel" to stop its war on Gaza within 48 hours, or else it will publish confidential information and sensitive files in its possession of the Security Ministry, alongside data from the "Justice Ministry" from an earlier occurrence.


Back in April this year, NET Hunter, a newly-established cyber group, claimed it hacked into the Israeli Ministry of Security demanding the release of all Palestinian detainees or else the data obtained by them "will be sold to the pro-Palestinian states and part of them will be disclosed for the people of the world."

Before posting a video showing the hack and some of the documents obtained, the group said: "To support Palestine, court executors have the permission to negotiate over freedom of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the information," followed by a picture showing "their decision".

They said at the time that 500 Palestinian detainees must be freed, threatening, if not, to disclose all the documents obtained through the hack, exposing countries that claim to advocate human rights slogans, classified documents of the Israeli Ministry of Security, documents of cooperation agreement of states with "Israel", and data of senior Israeli officers and IOF manpower, alongside other important information.

Cyberattacks on Israeli websites are a regular occurrence for those worldwide who support the Palestinian cause. Israeli media said that the hacking group "Anonymous Sudan" carried out a cyberattack by interfering with the official bodies' ability to receive services last year.

The websites of Tel Aviv University, the Israeli water company Mekorot, and the newspaper Jerusalem Post were taken down following the collapse of the websites belonging to the Mossad and government insurance, according to information reported at the time by the Israeli media. Anonymous Sudan also confirmed that it had taken down the websites belonging to the Kan Broadcasting Corporation, Egged, Clalit, and Discount Bank.