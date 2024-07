© AFP/Mohammed Huwais

The internationally recognised government of Yemen has signed an agreement with the Houthi movement to "de-escalate" tensions between the two sides, relaxing restrictions on the banking sector and resuming flights by the national airline.According to a statement byof the secretary-general for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, of the new agreement on Monday.Among the points listed in the agreement were, as well as "resuming Yemenia Airways' flights between Sanaa and Jordan and increasing the number of flights to three daily flights, and operating flights to Cairo and India daily or as needed."The fighting has, agreeing to work towards "the resumption of an inclusive political process".Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea, in solidarity with the Palestinians of Gaza, threw the future of the roadmap into doubt, despite Saudi Arabia's relatively muted response to the attacks.Two other facets of Monday's agreement involvedIt also involves "initiating the convening of meetings to discuss all economic and humanitarian issues based on the roadmap"., which uses different bank notes with different exchange rates.In response, they banned any dealings with 13 banks in Aden, preventing people in Houthi-held areas from getting remittances through them or withdrawing and depositing money.