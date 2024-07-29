Who visited Thomas Crooks' home before he attempted to assassinate President Trump?The Oversight Project identified nine devices linked to AD-IDs that were located at Crooks' home and work within the last year.Per the Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project: "We found the assassin's connections through our in-depth analysis of mobile ad data to track movements of Crooks and his associates""To do this, we tracked devices that regularly visited both Crooks's home and place of work and followed them," the Oversight Project said."This is in the same vicinity of an FBI office on June 26, 2023," the Oversight Project said.Who's device is this?Another device linked to Crooks visited Plymouth, Massachusetts."We found a device linked to Crooks's work that traveled to Butler, PA on July 4th and July 8th." Oversight PR said.On August 30, 2023, one device linked Crooks visited Allegheny Arms.The Oversight Project posted a map of all the relevant locations within Bethel Park, Pennsylvania that are linked to Crooks' home and place of work."For the protection of whistleblowers and our investigation, we will not be sharing further information with the congressional task force due to the connective tissue between that entity and FBI, USSS, and other entities," the Oversight Project said.Crooks did not act alone.Nine days ago President Trump was grazed in the ear after a 20-year-old gunman named Thomas Matthew Crooks climbed on a roof and took several shots at Trump and rallygoers in Butler, Pennsylvania.WATCH:Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle appeared before the House Oversight Committee on Monday to answer questions about the so-called security breaches that led to an assassination attempt on Trump during his Butler, Pennsylvania rally on July 13.GOP Rep. Andy Biggs asked Cheatle if Crooks acted alone.She refused to answer and referred his question to the FBI.