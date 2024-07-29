OF THE
Of all tyrannies, a tyranny exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It may be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron's cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end, for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.
Israhell will most likely be destroyed per the original plan.
i wonder about the passengers especially the (plane) that hit the pentagon and also the hole in the ground in Pennsylvania
I have noted for years that Bribem is a mask-wearing actor, probably since 2020 or 2021. The CIA and Hollywood have worked together to create...
The Olympic organizers state it was Not intended, what a joke. Quote: "The ceremony’s artistic director Thomas Jolly had distanced his scene from...
Reader Comments
especially as it could easily be seeded with False Data.
....if they were to try faking a Rolex.
The assassination attempt was a conspiracy, meaning many people and agencies were involved to pull it off. Gee, I am a "conspiracy theorist".
The SS did not hold a meeting with local law enforcement on the morning of the event to establish communication and procedures. No lines of communication. No procedures.
The SS was minimally staffed.
In the SS normal procedures, all elevated locations in the vicinity would be staffed/covered according to former SS member Bongino.
Cheatl stonewalls the Congress. Congress does not explore all the elements of another shooter or shooters involved. The FBI is silent.
No one investigates the water tower or other unmanned sites.
Crooks is found dead with his "rifle" many feet from his body.
Audio forensics show at least 3, maybe 4, different bullet profiles; i.e. different guns and distances from the microphone.
Crooks eliminated by a SS sniper only after his rifle is fired? The question mark is that forensics can identify how far away the bullet was fired from. If Crooks is the patsy, then the other shooter on the roof would have shot Crooks.
The bunko squad couldn't use some white people or anyone Afro-Caribbean because that would have ruined the narrative. Some of the 'public' who were there at the time and interviewed by the bbc turned out to work for one security force or another. The electrician who 'planted the bombs' was assassinated before he could talk.
>they< are getting desperate , keep yer popcorn dry . big changes for the better incoming .
i think thats what some call intuition .
i hope trump keeps his friends close , and all our enemies cloistered .