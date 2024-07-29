© Mohammed Abed/AFP

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned of the spread of polio across the Gaza Stripin the Palestinian enclave.remnants of the virus were found in test samples from the region.Ayadil Saparbekov, WHO team lead for health emergencies in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, said circulatinghe told reporters in Geneva via video link from Jerusalem.He added that workers from WHO and the UN's children's agency,on Thursday to collect human stool samples as part of a risk assessment.Saparbekov said he hoped this would be completed before the end of the week and allow recommendations to be issued, "including the need foras well as what kind of vaccine should be used and what the age group of the population that will need to be vaccinated".Since Israel began its bombardment of Gaza in October, tas a result of the destruction of health, water and sewage infrastructure.Last week the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said its hospital and all health facilities in southern Gaza were at "breaking point" and unable to treat those suffering life-threatening wounds.The organisation said in a statement that its 60-bed field hospital in Rafah was nearly at capacity followingThe Red Cross said it took in 26 people requiring hospitalisation for shrapnel and other wounds following the attack.It added that the overwhelming pressure was forcing doctors to make "difficult choices" on who gets treated.Saparbekov said he was"And this is not only polio, different outbreaks of communicable diseases," he explained.The army said it was also working with other organisations to take in vaccines for Gaza's Palestinian population, and that 300,000 vaccines had so far been supplied.