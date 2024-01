© AFP



Thousands of doses of vaccines against childhood diseases including polio and measles have begun entering the Gaza Strip to help deal with a growing health emergency in the besieged enclave, the Palestinian Authority health ministry said Monday.against highly contagious childhood diseases that had been brought under control by mass immunization programs.The Ramallah-based ministry, which is separate from Hamas-controlled health authorities in Gaza, said supplies TheyIsrael announced on Friday that it would facilitate the entry of the vaccines to help prevent the spread of disease, amid international alarm over whatin the enclave or find their way into Israel.The vaccines, the ministry said.Yasser Bouzia, head of international relations in the health ministry in Ramallah, saidfrom medical services.He said administering the vaccines would be difficult becauseor other temporary accommodation.War broke out on October 7 as Gaza's Hamas rulers carried out a massive assault on communities in southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people and taking some 240 hostage.Israel has vowed to crush the terror group, and its military campaign has brought devastation to vast swaths of Gaza, with many of, according to international observers.Israel blames Hamas for the humanitarian disaster, accusing the terror group of hiding among the civilian population. It also says the UN has failed to effectively distribute food aid to the half-million Palestinians the world body said are in imminent danger of starvation.