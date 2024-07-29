© Pavlo Gonchar / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

Brussels-based depositary and clearing house"Infollowing the recent implementation of the EU regulation on the windfall contribution," Euroclear said in a statement on Friday.It follows months of deliberations among EU and G7 nations about how to use billions of dollars belonging to Russia's central bank that were immobilized as part of Ukraine-related sanctions.The announcement came as part of a report on the financial results for the first half of 2024, which revealed that frozen Russian assets had generated €3.4 billion ($3.7 billion) of the €4 billion ($4.36 billion) interest accrued by the clearing house during the six-month period., the statement added. Euroclear said it is continuing to "diligently implement the international sanctions on Russian assets."The EU immobilized around €210 billion ($229 billion) of sovereign assets belonging to Russia's central bank as part of sanctions imposed on Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine. The bulk of the funds is held in the privately owned depository. The clearing house previously reported that the assets had generated roughly €4.4 billion ($4.8 billion) in interest last year.In June, the EU Foreign Affairs Council announced that it would make windfall profits from immobilized Russian funds available to Ukraine.Some G7 members, such as the US and the UK, had been pushing for the outright seizure of Russian assets. Concerns over the legality of such a move led to a decision to use the interest generated by the funds instead.Russia has repeatedly said any actions taken against its assets would amount to "theft," insisting that seizing the funds or similar moves would violate international law and lead to retaliation.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned this week that "illegal attempts to rob the Russian Federation" would cause huge damage to the international financial system.