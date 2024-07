© Maxyar

An analysis of satellite imagery by the Dutch peace organization PAX showed at least 33 destroyed oil storage tankers, said Wim Zwijnenburg, a project leader with the group.



"We expect (to find) more damage, as not all storage tanks are visible because of heavy smoke" from the fire and burning fuel, Zwijnenburg told AFP.

"We are working around the clock to receive all ships and there is no concern about the supply chain and supplies of food, medicine, and oil derivatives."

"Hodeidah port is a vital lifeline for delivering humanitarian aid to Yemen. Any impact on this infrastructure jeopardizes the entry of essential goods and hampers aid efforts."

New satellite images show the massive extent of the Saturday airstrikes by Israel on the Houthi-controlled port of Hodeida in Yemen.Regional reports say firefighters have made little progress, and thatwhich would be devastating given much of the Yemeni population has for years faced an acute hunger crisis and relies heavily on external aid.From Israel's perspective, the drone strike which hit near foreign embassies was the last straw after months of hostile actions from the Houthis.According to AFP analysis based on Maxar satellite imagery from Monday The Yemen Petroleum Company - which runs the destroyed fuel depot, says the six deceased were its employees.which said late Sunday that the six people killed in the strike were its employees.Port official Nasr Al-Nusairi was quoted in regional media on Sunday as saying This after some humanitarian groups sounded the alarm that vital supplies could be blocked due to the emergency situation. The International Rescue Committee (IRC) told AFP: