"The Secret Service's solemn mission is to protect our nation's leaders. On July 13, we failed. I take full responsibility for any security lapse."

"I have full confidence in the men and women of the Secret Service. They are worthy of our support in executing our protective mission.



"I think that I am the best person to lead the Secret Service at this time."

A would-be assassin fired several bullets at Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania earlier this month. The Republican presidential candidate narrowly escaped death, but two people were injured and one was killed.Cheatle told the House Oversight Committee on Monday:Cheatle described the Butler shooting asMost Republican lawmakers and at least one Democrat noted that the Secret Service director had resigned following the 1981 assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan, so Cheatle's interpretation of "full responsibility" seemed unusual at the very least.Cheatle vowed to cooperate with the investigation into what happened and move "heaven and Earth" to ensure it doesn't happen again, but revealed under oath that not a single Secret Service employee has been disciplined or dismissed over the Butler incident.Pressed to clarify her remarks about the "sloped roof" given to ABC News last week, Cheatle said that the Secret Service "prefer to have sterile rooftops," but was "still looking into who was going to provide overwatch."Citing the ongoing investigation,She would not disclose how many shells were found on the roof of the building from which the assassin - identified as Thomas Crooks - fired, or whether the Secret Service had an agent on that roof at any point, or why not.Congresswoman Nancy Mace, a South Carolina Republican, said at one point, triggering objections from House Democrats about decorum.Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, a Florida Republican, said on X (formerly Twitter).The FBI is currently leading a criminal investigation into the attempted assassination, the