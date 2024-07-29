© CMGM
Over the vast expanse of the South China Sea, a war without gunfire quietly unfolded, its unique impact capturing the world's attention. On June 30th, a brief yet meaningful tweet from the official Weibo account of China's Southern Theater Command — "Thick smoke deep in the blue sea, good night" — sparked a massive online reaction, leaving netizens speculating about the secrets behind it.
Recently, there have been widespread rumors online of an intense electronic warfare between China and the United States in the South China Sea, ending with the US deciding to withdraw.
Reports indicate that the skies over northern Philippines recently fell into an unprecedented silence, with all electronic signals cut off. Satellite phones, GPS navigation, television signals — everything reliant on electronic communication seemed to lose its vitality overnight. The twelve-hour "blackout" shocked local residents and global public opinion. This was a direct result of an intense electronic warfare over the South China Sea.
The story begins with a minor conflict between the Philippines and China. Following a fierce confrontation at Ren'ai Reef, the Philippines felt aggrieved by China's legitimate actions, and the US, as its backer, seized the opportunity. A joint military exercise involving 29 countries was held in the South China Sea, ostensibly to showcase "unity" and "strength," but with hidden motives — the US military intended to use this opportunity to lay newly developed anti-submarine devices on the seabed, spying on the movements of China's strategic nuclear submarines and further restricting China's strategic space.
However, China's response was swift and decisive. When the US military's P-8A anti-submarine patrol aircraft quietly dropped high-tech monitoring equipment in the South China Sea, it was promptly detected by the PLA. The Chinese Coast Guard quickly launched a recovery operation. The US military panicked, as losing this equipment would mean wasted effort, and the advanced technology could not fall into PLA hands. This sparked a sensitive reaction, leading to a battle over these critical pieces of equipment.
The US hastily deployed a joint fleet to intercept the Chinese Coast Guard vessels. With the addition of the Shandong carrier strike group, a standoff formed between Chinese and US fleets in the South China Sea. Seeing the unfavorable situation, the US immediately dispatched electronic warfare aircraft to assist the joint fleet in launching severe interference against the Chinese fleet. In response, China rapidly deployed its Y-9 electronic warfare aircraft and 815A electronic reconnaissance ship.In this battlefield without smoke, electronic warfare took center stage.
The US deployed Growler electronic warfare aircraft and RC-135 electronic reconnaissance aircraft in an all-out effort to paralyze the command systems of the Chinese fleet with strong electronic interference. However, the Chinese forces did not retreat; the Y-9 electronic warfare aircraft and 815A electronic reconnaissance ship quickly countered, engaging in fierce electronic offensive and defensive operations over the South China Sea.
The intense electronic warfare near the northern Philippines far exceeded external expectations. Ultimately, the US fleet faced an unprecedented crisis — screens full of static and a total loss of GPS signals.
In modern naval warfare, losing communication and navigation capabilities is akin to losing sight and hearing. Confronted with such a scenario, the US had to choose to retreat to avoid greater losses.
The entire electronic warfare lasted a full twelve hours, plunging northern Philippines into complete communication paralysis and sparking widespread global attention and discussion. According to Taichung News, the mysterious battle gained an official tone, with retired generals critiquing the US military's outdated electronic warfare equipment, asserting it is a full generation behind China's.
Reader Comments
[Link] - from June 10 - US, Filipino forces end drills that tested endurance in brutal heat
[Link] - from Feb 27 ("yes", I'm aware that date precedes June) - Navy confirms China's jamming of Philippine ships' signal in West PH Sea
[Link] - From June 2 - Luzon grid now under 'normal condition' after power cuts due to Red Alert - Hm, where is Luzon...well, seems it could be in the "North"...
~
So, this is speculation, but was it a "Red Alert" due to high temperatures or was it something else, or is this not even connected?
Bottom line - it doesn't seem as if there is much info on this event....that seems a tad suspicious.
No wonder it is hard to tell fact from fiction these days when so many are so accustomed to lying to our faces - decade after decade.
BK
This is where the Chinese got it from.
I'm guessing there are a few regretting that they froze those Russian funds, and I for one lost a non-trivial amount of my own hard earned money when the VanEck fund RSX was supposedly liquidated - that is bs and really - these elitist dimwits got some hard lessons coming.
I believe the Russian answer will really hurt. The West still has a lot of "decomissioned" assets in Russia, Even my employer has has a Russian subsidiary, which they intent to "reactivate" when the conflict is over. All of that will be seized as retaliation. In absence of such physical assets, certain contracts might be declared invalid.
Ergo - nobody will ever trust the "western" fiscal organization ever again - and that is called eating your own ass to spite somebody else when after the fact, you will be gone forever - sort of like Ouroboros ...most short-sighted way of thinking and I suspect Russia knows not to hope to get back that which is sunk.....but that is a "short-term" loss, whereas the bankers proven they are not trustworthy have literally sealed their fate - cause who wants to make deposits with thieves and crooks when other options beckon.
The moneylenders are powerless if people refuse to use their product. I think a time is drawing near when people in the West will refuse it as well.
Let's hope that the next empire won't be as untrustworthy as the one about to fall. Weaponising one's own currency will go down in history as a lesson hopefully learned.
This is an interesting story and it offers one (of many) reason why the U.S. won't go toe-to-toe with Russia these days.
The Russians and Chinese have caught up and surpassed it, in most areas. It should have known that the experience Russia has gained in Ukraine with electronic warfare would be given to the Chinese.
But no, arrogance and stupidity, that terrific combination of delusion that seems to backfire in the US' face a lot these days, won over whatever rational arguments some brave general or admiral put forward. And off they went to the China sea, confident that they would teach the Chinese a lesson!
But instead, and quite predictably, they lost and had to crawl home with their mangy tails between their shaky legs.