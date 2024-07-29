Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen has said Budapest's views do not correspond with the bloc's official lineThe EU may not be the "right reference group" for Hungary, considering the apparent divergence in views between Budapest and the bloc, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen has suggested. She accused Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban of giving the impression that he was representing the EU during his recent visits to Russia and China to discuss the Ukraine conflict.Speaking after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday, Valtonen stressed that Hungary - which currently holds the rotating EU presidency - is not entitled to represent the 27-nation bloc as its foreign policy views "do not correspond to the official line of the union.""Of course, it is up to the individual country to do so," Valtonen told the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper. "But at some point, it may be worth asking whether the European Union is the right reference group if the ideas differ so fundamentally from our common values."Budapest took over the rotating presidency of the EU Council at the start of July. The body defines the bloc's overall political direction and priorities. Hungarian Prime Minister Orban then embarked on what he called a Ukraine "peace mission," aiming to find a resolution to the conflict by holding talks with its "five main actors" - Ukraine, Russia, China, the EU, and the US.As part of the mission, he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, triggering the ire of EU leaders. Orban stressed he does not need a mandate from Brussels to promote peace and that his discussions cannot be considered official talks.The European Parliament last week condemned Orban's visits, particularly to Moscow, describing them as "a blatant violation of the EU's treaties and common foreign policy."EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has criticized Szijjarto by declaring that "the European Union is not at war," and has called for a discussion on "what to do with Hungary's presidency of the EU Council in the next few months."In a rebuke of Orban's solo diplomatic efforts on Ukraine, the EU's next informal meeting of foreign and defense ministers will take place in Brussels instead of Budapest, Borrell said on Monday. He called the change of venue "a signal' to Hungary.Moscow has said the EU's criticism of Orban over his Ukraine peace initiative proves that Brussels has resolved to support Ukraine militarily, and that its pro-war policies will not change. Budapest is due to retain the EU presidency until January 1, 2025, when it will pass to Poland.