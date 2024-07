© Israeli Army/AFP

The "crime of apartheid" is defined as a "crime against humanity" akin to, for instance, murder, extermination, enslavement, or torture. Also according to the Rome statute, what makes apartheid special is that it is "an institutionalized regime of systematic oppression and domination by one racial group over any other racial group or groups and committed with the intention of maintaining that regime."

By virtue of its own, freely chosen policies informed by a nationalist ideology of supremacy and colonial settlement, it has made breaking international law its reason of state: without it, it is hard to even imagine how it can continue.

"All other states have a duty to co-operate with the United Nations to bring about an end to Israel's illegal presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and the full realization of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination."

"Not only other states, but also international organizations, specialized agencies, investment corporations and all other institutions must not 'recognize, or cooperate with or assist in any manner in, any measures undertaken by Israel to exploit the resources of the occupied territories or to effect any changes in the demographic composition or geographic character or institutional structure of those territories.'"

Though non-binding, the ICJ's rulings on the ongoing Gaza massacre strip away the Jewish state's ability to obfuscate its crimes.of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the highest judicial organ of the United Nations, have issued what everyone agrees is a landmark finding.which it conquered more than half a century ago, as a consequence of the Six Day War of 1967, which it still holds today.The ICJ finding also, inevitably, means (whether the judges intend it or not) that not only Israel's policy in these specific territories, butMake no mistake, this is not "merely" a blow to the crimes of Israeli occupation and annexation;as it is built around the systematic defiance of justice, law, and elementary ethics.One feature enhancing the impact of the ICJ finding isThe 80-page document is the outcome of a long and thorough process that started in late 2022, when the General Assembly of the UN requested what is known as an "advisory opinion." Detailed and closely argued, the findings are based, among other things, on the combined expertise of some of the best jurists in the world and(Israel, clearly aware that its position was less than promising and generally contemptuous of international law, shunned the opportunity to state its case , which adds to the absurdity of its current rage over the result.)However, while similarly meticulous legal assessments tend to generate complicated outcomes, that is not the case here. As has been widely acknowledged,In the words of Erika Guevara Rosas, senior director for research, advocacy, policy, and campaigns at Amnesty International, the ICJ's " conclusion is loud and clear ."The ICJ has recognized without qualifications thatit seized during the Six Day War - including East Jerusalem (which Israel has officially though unlawfully annexed) and the West Bank (which it pretends to "occupy" but is, in reality, annexing) is illegal and needs to end asap In particular, the ICJ made it clear that all settlement must cease and that the settlers already on these territories must leave. That decision alone means that(here, that term is, for once, exactly correct) should not be where they are. Not only do all of them have to leave the over 100 settlements they never had a right to establish; the Israeli state has an obligation to evacuate them. Moreover,The ICJ has ordered it to return what it has stolen, that is, tens of thousands of acres The Israeli state is, of course, deeply implicated in the illegal acts the ICJ has ordered it to stop and even reverse. Israel's longstanding policies of incentivizing its Jewish citizens - including de facto colonial settlers from anywhere in the world - to move into the illegally held territories and steal Palestinian land and resources is fundamentally criminal, among other reasons, because it is inconsistent with international law, particularly the humanitarian law enshrined in the Geneva Conventions.Regarding the Gaza Strip, long a de facto concentration camp for its Palestinian inhabitants and since October 2023 the site of Israel's ongoing genocidal massacre against them, the ICJ has clearly rejected the all-too-frequently heard Israeli argument that its forces retreated from it in 2005.In reality, as honest legal experts have long maintained and the ICJ has now confirmed explicitly,with all the attendant obligations, whether its forces were on the ground inside the Gaza Strip or abusing its inhabitants while stationed around it.As should be well known, apartheid is(it is not merely a name for one specific criminal regime once practiced in South Africa). Under, for instance, the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court - not to be confused with the ICJ:Put simply, apartheid is, literally, one of the worst crimes a regime and the people supporting and working for it can possibly commit. In the case of Israel, unbiased experts and various human rights organizations have long argued that it is committing this crime as well. The ICJ has addressed this issue, noting argumentsthat is, the "Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination" (also known as the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, ICERD).Article 3 of the CERD imposes on states the duty not only to "condemn racial segregation and apartheid," but also to "undertake to prevent, prohibit and eradicate all practices of this nature in territories under their jurisdiction." The ICJ has concluded that Israel, by its "legislation" and "measures," that is, really by everything it does as a state, is in breach of this key provision Israel is, in sum, a state practicing the crime against humanity of apartheid, de facto annexing and settling territories it has no conceivable legal claim on, and systematically denying a whole nation, the Palestinians, their right to self-determination.Those are only some of the ICJ's key findings. Others concern Palestinian rights to restitution, return, and reparations, for instance. For anyone even vaguely familiar with how the Israeli state operates, it is obvious that these ICJ findings have declared its core principles illegal, as they are.some "only" occasionally.Note, in this respect, that itsby the International Criminal Court, while the ICJ has already found thatis a plausible possibility in Gaza and, since Israel has brutally disregarded all its injunctions, willOne thing that the ICJ findings confirm is, of course, that theAnother thing that follows is that many things that Israel and its Western backers pretend are up for negotiation are not:not only Prime Minister Netanyahu and the other extremists in his cabinet,Unfortunately, its delusions of domination and supremacy are widespread throughout its political sphere and its society.For that, it cannot, as its elites usually do, blame external enemies or "anti-Semitism." In reality, its own arrogance and outrageous violence against the Palestinians and its neighbors are to blame.Of course, these ICJ findings, as many cynics will remind us, will not compel Israel to change. Indeed, as UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese has pointed out as if to make a point about its defiance of international law.For one thing,In addition, the judges also reiterated, in great detail:That, of course, is an aspect of the findings that should concern the many hypocrites and accomplices in the EU and the US, such asfor instance, who cannot see anything but a "comprehensive compliance with international law" when he looks at Israel. But then, that's the same Olaf Scholz, of course, who can't figure out who blew up his country's gas pipelines.with "Labour-friend-of-Israel" and, embarrassingly, human rights lawyerin the lead,in the process of co-perpetrating the genocide in Gaza, should feel at least some discomfort:Ultimately,of these ICJ findings has to do withAll those who have long named Israel's systemic crimes and called for resistance to them, whether outside or inside Palestine, now have, in effect, the highest court of the world on their side.The ICJ findings won't suddenly change the world, but when the world does change, they will have played an important role.