"It was this progressive deterioration — and his abandonment of Democratic Party principles — that prompted me to enter the race and ensure American voters had a viable, vigorous alternative to Donald Trump."

"I call on the Democratic Party to return to its traditional commitment to democracy and exemplify it with an open process. Instead of anointing a candidate hand-picked by DNC elites, the party should use neutral polling to identify the candidate who can best beat Donald Trump. The delegates should then select a nominee based on this information."

"I am the only presidential candidate who can beat Donald Trump. I believe at this point it's a two-man race or two-person race. Let me put it that way. And, you know, I'm in the best position to win."

Endorsing the "monumentally unpopular" Kamala Harris is the easiest way to secure the war chest, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has claimed.Independent presidential candidateof selecting a nominee for the upcoming November elections —Following US President Biden's announcement on Sunday that he would not be seeking re-election, RFK Jr. commended him "for stepping down," saying that Biden's "infirmities were evident to any unbiased observer from the beginning."said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday:by getting "a monumentally unpopular vice president to step into President Biden's shoes," arguing thatthat make transferring funds from the incumbent president to his running mate possible during the election cycle.RFK Jr. concluded:Later in the day, he called a press conference at his family home in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, whereclaiming that it had been done to prevent any other candidate from competing with the incumbent "in a way that would expose his deficiencies."Kennedy also took a jab at both Republican nominee Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, who was endorsed by President Biden for the Democratic Party nomination, saying thatarguing:According to various polls,. His campaign claims to be pro-choice and pro-environment and has condemned "corporate capture," the affordability crisis, and "forever wars."