© Amit Chakravarty

It was a wet Sunday as nearly 152mm of rainfall coupled with a high tide of 4.44m at noon caused waterlogging in many areas and disrupted road and air traffic in the city.Mumbai airport's runway had to be shut down twice - from 12.12pm to 12.20pm and from 1pm to 1.15pm - and flight operations were delayed by an hour due to poor visibility, said an airport source, adding that 15 arrival flights were diverted.Agencies reported 36 flights were cancelled.IMD's Santacruz and Colaba observatories recorded 151.6mm and 42mm rainfall in the 12-hour period ending Sunday 8pm. Other parts of Mumbai Metropolitan Region too witnessed downpour - Thane recorded 96mm rain, Palghar 88mm, and Panvel 85mm.including Trombay 196mm, Ghatkopar 191mm, Chembur 186mm, Mankhurd 178mm, Wadala 174mm, Dadar 163mm, and Sion and Sewri 160mm, as per BMC's automatic weather stations which record localised data.A day after issuing a 'yellow' alert indicating the likelihood of heavy rainfall at isolated places, IMD on Sunday afternoon upgraded the warning to 'orange' - heavy to very heavy rains very likely. The rain activity is expected to continue on Monday, but with reduced intensity, said IMD.Independent meteorologist Abhijit Modak, who runs Konkan weather blog, said, "The weather system in the Bay of Bengal, located on 20 latitude over Odisha, created a pull effect with support from an active offshore trough. Slightly weak winds maintained favourable conditions for rain activity in coastal areas, leading to prolonged rain activity. Rainfall was confined to Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane, while the interior north Konkan again saw less rain activity..."Tamhini ghat in Mulshi tehsil recorded 168mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30am Sunday, while Lonavla received 60mm rainfall. A stretch of Mumbai-Goa highway was shut for over three hours in the afternoon following incessant rain in Lanja taluka of Ratnagiri district and the swelling of Kajli river.Mumbaikars have called for a more accurate forecast by IMD instead of last-minute alert upgrades as they were caught unawares by the downpour. The high tide at 12.10pm led to waterlogging in Wadala, Sion, Dadar, Hindu Colony, Govandi, near Kurla station, Vakola, Sewri, Andheri, Kalina, Chembur, Parel, Goregaon, Mulund, and Airoli. Andheri and Khar subways got submerged under 2ft water and were closed. Mithi river's water level rose to 1.76m by 5pm and touched 2.23m by 9.30pm. Its danger level is 3.5m-4m.Activist Nikhil Desai complained that despite BMC spending crores to curb waterlogging in Hindmata, the area was flooded again. But authorities clarified that their aim has been to ensure that the rainwater drains out faster after every heavy rain event.A traffic police officer said though there were no major snarls as it was a Sunday, several areas experienced 15-minute delays due to waterlogging and vehicle breakdowns. At least 11 BEST buses were diverted from their routes due to waterlogging in areas such as Kurla LBS Marg, Prabhadevi, Shell Colony in Chembur, Andheri, Wadala, and Parel. A few buses also broke down. Around 2pm, a minor landslide incident was reported after loosened soil from the hill fell on a house at Golibar in Ghatkopar. No one was hurt, but a few houses were vacated. BMC's disaster management cell received 19 tree- and branch- collapse calls and eight wall-collapse calls on Sunday.