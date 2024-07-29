"Israel must face the consequences of its actions, ensuring that the punishment serves as a stark deterrent against anyone considering such cruelty again," Erdogan was quoted as saying on Sunday.
The Turkish president urged the United States to exert pressure on Israel to end the "oppression" in Gaza.
"To end this oppression, it is necessary for the US administration to pressure Israel and withdraw its support from murderer Netanyahu and his associates," Erdogan stated.Erdogan also commented on an advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that affirmed Palestinians' right to self-determination and ruled that Israeli settlements in occupied territories must be evacuated.
"I hope this decision and previous ones not implemented by Israel will bring an awakening in the international community," he said.
"The whole issue is for those who stand for justice against Israel's actions to unite, ensuring everyone stands alongside the decision of the ICJ. We can only disrupt this game with such a stance."
On Friday, the International Court of Justice said, "Israel's continued presence in the occupied Palestinian territory is unlawful."The regime, the ICJ said, "is under an obligation" to end it "as rapidly as possible."
The court found multiple breaches of international law by Israel including activities that amounted to apartheid.
