"Like every country, Israel has a basic right to defend itself. The mere claim that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians is not only false, it's outrageous, and the willingness of the court to even discuss this is a disgrace that will not be erased for generations."

"Israel was breaching the UN Genocide Convention by killing Palestinians in Gaza, causing them serious bodily and mental harm, and inflicting on them conditions of life calculated to bring about their physical destruction."

The International Court of Justice has ordered West Jerusalem to prevent such circumstances in Gaza...Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared thatThe Hague-based court ruled on Friday thatThe court ruled that South Africa may pursue its genocide case against Israel, but stopped short of demanding that the predominantly Jewish country "immediately suspend its military operations in and against Gaza," as Pretoria had requested.While South Africa described the court's decision as a "decisive victory for the international rule of law," the first official comment from West Jerusalem was one of scorn.posted on X after the verdict was announced. A member of the hardline 'Jewish Power' party, Ben-Gvir caused international controversy last month when he declared that Israel should "encourage the willful emigration" of Gaza's population to other countries, a statement that was widely seen as a call for ethnic cleansing.In a statement shortly after Ben-Gvir's post,stating:The Israeli leader promised that he would not allow any of his soldiers or military commanders "to be hauled before the International Criminal Court in the Hague."Hamas fighters attacked Israel on October 7, killing around 1,200 people and taking nearly 250 to Gaza as hostages. Israel responded by declaring war on the Palestinian militant group and placing Gaza under a near-total siege.roughly two-thirds of whom were women and children, according to the latest figures from the Gaza Health Ministry.according to a UN report published earlier this month.South Africa lodged its case in late December, arguing: