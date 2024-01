© AFP/Getty Images

"By any number of measures, avoiding the Red Sea has been costly to shippers. The initial attacks led to a spike in shipping insurance (in at least one case, by tenfold) and concerns about the safety of crews and equipment, which resulted in several carriers shifting to the route around the Cape of Good Hope. Others followed. Because that course is at least twice as long — 10,000 to 12,000 nautical miles versus 4,000 to 5,000 nautical miles — there are two other knock-on effects driving up costs."

"First and most obvious, more fuel consumed, more crew time, more support required, etc. The second is that with shipping containers spending longer on ships, certain ports have reported shortages, which drives up their prices on shipping exchanges... Those increases are hitting shippers, who are passing them on to manufacturers and other shippers and are on their way to consumer (end) prices — if they haven't reached them already."

"A number of auto manufacturers, including Volvo and Tesla, have indicated that they will suspend production for anywhere from a few days to a few weeks in order to avoid having orders get backed up waiting for transport. If the disruptions continue, there will be a broad rise in prices at the consumer end for any good that has incurred substantially higher shipping costs."

"The situation with the Red Sea is important. That is why we are seeing strong action by the U.S. and the U.K. against the Houthis to ensure that shipping is not disrupted. They realize that a blockage of that passageway would constitute an unwelcome inflationary shock to the world economy."

"I think that it will take time before those increases are passed onto the consumers. I expect that companies will wait to see if this is a permanent or a transitory phenomenon, and they will also want to see if it gets any worse."

"The issues in the Panama Canal involve a drought, resulting in fewer vessels being able to travel through. Typically, some 90 to 100 ships pass through the canal each week, but the lower water levels have reduced that number to between 40 and 50. There are now auctions being conducted for places in line, and some shipping firms have bid well over $1 million USD to move up in the queue. That cost will undoubtedly end up hitting consumers."

Global shipping has been thrown into disarray by attacks from Iran-backed Houthi militants in the Red Sea, adding expenses and travel time to freight companies which will eventually be passed down to American consumers, according to experts who spoke to the Daily Caller News Foundation. The route is typically responsible for around 12% of global trade according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. Extra expenses due to the disruptions have led to higher shipping costs across multiple factors for freight companies, which will ultimately be passed down to consumers, leading to higher prices and greater inflation, experts told the DCNF.

Many shipping companies are instead sending their routes around the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa, adding around ten days to travel times and requiring more fuel and greater labor expenses, according to Reuters. Shipping insurance has increased fiftyfold since the attacks began, now equating to 1% of the value of the ship according to The New York Times. Tankers carrying fuel are especially wary about traveling through the Red Sea due to the explosive nature of their cargo, threatening energy prices.

American electric vehicle company Tesla suspended production at its Berlin factory due to an inability to get necessary components for manufacturing, signaling that other companies may face the same fate as the shipping issues persist. The Red Sea is a critical route for energy supplies, with large amounts of oil and liquified natural gas traveling through the Suez Canal, most recently leading to various fluctuations in energy prices. Increases in the cost of energy not only increase prices at the gas pump but also permeate throughout the economy due to the need for energy during manufacturing and production.

Nearly 4 million tons of grain have also been diverted from the Suez Canal since the attacks began, with around 7 million metric tons typically traveling through the route. The diversion has the potential to raise global food prices as shipping costs increase.

In an attempt to alleviate risks in the Red Sea, the U.S. launched Operation Prosperity Guardian in December 2023. The U.S. and the United Kingdom have since launched an attack targeting an underground storage site where drones and missiles were being housed, while also deflecting missile attacks toward ships.

Global shipping is also facing increased costs from low water levels in the Panama Canal, another widely used shipping passage in the Americas, according to The Associated Press.