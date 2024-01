© Joe Timmerman/The Texas Tribune



- the ending of the US blockade of Cuba,

- dropping all sanctions against Venezuela,

- legal work status for 10 million Latino immigrants already in the US, and

- a $20 billion development fund from the US for Central American and Caribbean countries.

We may well be witnessing a pivotal moment in history - a letter of support for Texas Governor Abbott, in his defiance of the federal regime, has been published and signed by governors of half the states in the very disunited United States.These governors have also offered to send their National Guard troops to Texas, to support the Texas National Guard These states include all of the states who joined the Confederacy in the US Civil War, as well as some states that were on the Yankee side, and other states that were not even states back in 1861.The Governor's statement read, in part:It was signed by the governors of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.Trump has also spoken in support of Governor Abbot's defiance of the federal order, saying:In view of the speed and intensity with which this dispute has escalated, there is no telling how far and how fast it could go. Of course,but Biden and his masters have, so far at least, proven too stupid or pernicious to accept. Biden recently sent his underlings to Mexico to ask Mexican President Obrador (known as "AMLO" for help sealing the border on the Mexican side of the border).If $20 billion seems like a lot, it should be remembered that is the amount the US federal government has spent on refugee resettlement in the US in only the last 2 years. Twenty billion spent on improving and developing the countries that a majority of refugees come from would go a long way towards substantially reducing the number of people who become economic refugees in the first place.Only a fool or someone who was bent upon intentionally escalating the crisis could refuse to take these common sense measures, but guess who has refused, and engendered a crisis instead, constitutional and otherwise.Governor Abbott and Joe Biden are about as far from being Russians as anyone can get, andBut the people of Texas (and of the states supporting Texas)Perhaps, just as AMLO has taken a page from Putin's diplomatic playbook, the people of Texas will take a page from the revolutionary playbook of the people of Donbass. We will soon see.They will have much bigger problems with the war at home. Sooner or later, the chickens come home to roost.