Dershowitz appeared on "Hannity" to discuss the recent battle between state officials and the federal government over Texas' border. Fox host Sean Hannity questioned the former law professor on his thoughts regarding the recent move by the Biden Administration demanding that the state hand over border areas."It's a very foolish act by the president. It is foolish constitutionally, it's foolish politically. This is a great conflict between the supremacy clause of the Constitution that says federal power and the police power of the states. It would have been a great debate between Alexander Hamilton and James Madison, but in the end I think Hamilton would have said to Madison, 'You know, you are right about this.' Here the states have greater interest in this than the federal government does. The states are more immediately involved in this decision," Dershowitz stated.Dershowitz continued to highlight the recent ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, stating that he believes Justice Amy Coney Barrett could "reconsider her vote.""I may be biased because I too am an honorary citizen of Texas along with you Sean, and I am very proud of that. But I think in this case Texas is right and the federal government may very well be wrong. And I think Joe Biden made a serious mistake both politically and constitutionally."Biden additionally released a press statement Friday night urging Senate lawmakers to come to a decision on aiding the border, however, concerns from GOP lawmakers have circulated that the deal may have detrimental legal consequences.