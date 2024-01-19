© Sputnik/Ramil Sitdikov



The Soviet people were also subject to Nazi genocide, but Russia doesn't have carte blanche in the global arena, he says.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.Speaking at a press conference on the results of Moscow's diplomacy in 2023 on Thursday,The decades-long failure to do this is one of the key reasons for the current instability in the Middle East and tensions between Palestinians and Israelis, he added.The foreign minister noted that Russia had immediately condemned the attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7.Lavrov added that the Soviet people had suffered no less as they were exterminated in the same Nazi concentration camps as the Jews, with both people dying from starvation side-by-side in besieged Leningrad.Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, with the ensuing fighting killing more than 1,200 Israelis and 24,000 Palestinians. Since then, Israel started a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave, which has caused unprecedented destruction. It has vowed not to stop until Hamas is completely defeated and Palestinian society "deradicalized."Russia has repeatedly called on the two sides to agree to a ceasefire while urging Israel not to forget the laws of war.The Holocaust claimed the lives of around six million Jews in Europe. Meanwhile, the Soviet Union lost some 27 million people during the war, including many Jews, with two-thirds of those losses among the civilian population.