A former State Department official has warned that deep state insiders and elements of the military are planning to derail Trump's presidency should he win the election.On Sunday,According to the article,"Those taking part in the effort told NBC News they are studying Trump's past actions and 2024 policy positions so that they will be ready if he wins in November," states the article.However, critics say that the plan is clearly part of an effort to have the military override Trump's constitutional authority as president."Never forget this tweet for the rest of your life," wrote Mike Benz, executive director for Foundation For Freedom Online and former State Department official."This is an admitted plan, in advance, for the military to no longer observe the military chain of command. This is military-run government. This is a plan to end civilian-run government," he added.Commentator Michael Malice suggested that the plan was tantamount to "treason".Others agreed thatAnother respondent pointed out that the woman credited with organizing this plan, Mary B. McCord, is coordinating an "effort to strip Trump of his power as commander in chief."McCord is an ardent anti-Trump deep state asset, having approved FISA warrants to surveil Carter Page, a former Trump campaign aide.Under the Biden administration, the U.S. Military has pursued increasingly inane 'woke' policies that have severely impacted recruitment figures.Last week, it was revealed that the number of new white U.S. Army recruits had dropped from 44,042 in 2018 to just 25,070 in 2023.