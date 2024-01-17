On Sunday, NBC reported that "a loose-knit network of public interest groups and lawmakers" are planning to use lawfare and other tactics to block Trump from exercising power on day one of his return to the Oval Office.
According to the article, these insiders will go all out "to foil any efforts to expand presidential power," even if Trump has been given a mandate to do so by the American people.
"Those taking part in the effort told NBC News they are studying Trump's past actions and 2024 policy positions so that they will be ready if he wins in November," states the article. "That involves preparing to take legal action and send letters to Trump appointees spelling out consequences they'd face if they undermine constitutional norms."
Comment: More likely it's consequences if they went along with anything Trump requests of them as those who're looking to hamstring Trump's potential second term clearly don't give a damn about constitutional norms.
However, critics say that the plan is clearly part of an effort to have the military override Trump's constitutional authority as president.
"Never forget this tweet for the rest of your life," wrote Mike Benz, executive director for Foundation For Freedom Online and former State Department official.
"This is an admitted plan, in advance, for the military to no longer observe the military chain of command. This is military-run government. This is a plan to end civilian-run government," he added.
Commentator Michael Malice suggested that the plan was tantamount to "treason".
Others agreed that the plot amounted to a clear indication that the establishment was ready to resort to treason to stop Trump fulfilling any kind of democratic mandate.
Another respondent pointed out that the woman credited with organizing this plan, Mary B. McCord, is coordinating an "effort to strip Trump of his power as commander in chief."
McCord is an ardent anti-Trump deep state asset, having approved FISA warrants to surveil Carter Page, a former Trump campaign aide.
Under the Biden administration, the U.S. Military has pursued increasingly inane 'woke' policies that have severely impacted recruitment figures.
Last week, it was revealed that the number of new white U.S. Army recruits had dropped from 44,042 in 2018 to just 25,070 in 2023.
Cause odds are - no matter who gets voted for dc is about to be swamped with indignation from the tree of Liberty as forecast by Jefferson - a founder of the place that now is nothing but degenerate decadence.