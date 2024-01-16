© RT



Pretoria's case is backed by international law and UN conventions, Ronald Lamola told RT..., South African Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has told RT in an exclusive interview as Pretoria's case continues before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).Lamola, who is also a lawyer, said South Africa had presented a compelling case to the ICJ based on "meticulous arguments, evidence, and also backed by international law and conventions of the UN."He saidadding thatLamola said.If South Africa does not win the case, "the struggle continues." However,the justice minister added.He argued that Israel and Hamas "should cease fire, sit at the table, [and] resolve dialogue in line with the UN resolutions."Lamola said.He added that the world "will put pressure on Israel" to stop what's happening and push for a two-state solution.The ICJ began hearing South Africa's application in The Hague on Thursday, which accuses Israel of genocide against Palestinians.