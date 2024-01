© CC BY 2.0 / Abdulla Al Muhairi / يرفرف

Dr. Hamad Saif al-Shamsi, Attorney General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has referred 84 individuals with alleged ties with Muslim Brotherhood to stand trial at Abu Dhabi State Security Court, following a six-month investigation.In May 2023, Jordan handed over Khalaf Abdul Rahman Humaid al-Rumaithi, a wanted man with links to the Muslim Brotherhood, to the UAE.The UN COP28 climate conference was hosted in the UAE last month, and The Emirates Detainees Advocacy Center, a group headed by an Emirati who lives in exile in Istanbul after being named on a terrorism list by the UAE, organized the a protest.The MB holds the same core beliefs, and platform as AQ and ISIS. They all believe that Islam is the only true religion and that all Kings, monarchies, and dynasties are oppressive and run against Islam. They believe that the only constitution needed is the Koran and Islamic Law fulfills all the need for civil codes. Abu Bakr al Baghdadi was the Caliph of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria and his group came to be called ISIS.The UAE, and Saudi Arabia, labeled the MB as a terrorist group in 2014 , and also banned Jibhat al-Nusra and ISIS., and in 2014 al-Nusra and the U.S. backed FSA has signed an agreement in Idlib. Idlib is the last place in Syria controlled by terrorists.. The MB is everywhere across the U.S., and their members are often clean-cut productive business persons and academics. Their college degrees and social networks make them among the movers and shakers of American society.Members of Congress have been lobbied by the MB and their operatives on issues and the narrative they push is that to be opposed to the MB in the U.S. is to be anti-Islam, which is anti-American.The Muslim Brotherhood began in Egypt and caught hold in Tunisia, Syria and Saudi Arabia. One Saudi became notorious for his hatred of the Saudi monarchy, Osama bin Laden, who was groomed by the CIA while in Afghanistan fighting the Soviet Union occupation army.Bin Laden's brand of Radical Islam was named Al Qaeda, but the Muslim Brotherhood shares the same core values and goals. They all seek to dismantle governments everywhere, including the U.S., and replace them with Islamic law, and the Caliphate.The Syrian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood began a bloody uprising in Hama in the 1980's, intent on overthrowing the Hafez al Assad government, but was unsuccessful.The Syrian project has failed to achieve Obama's goals, but was successful in destroying the country, killing hundreds of thousands of people, and creating the largest Syrian migration to Europe in history.Clinton funneled the weapons confiscated in Libya directly to Turkey, who was allied with the U.S. on the attack on the Syrian people. Turkey's leader, Recip Tayip Erdogan is a follower of MB and his AK party is as well..While Obama sought to remove Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to stop the Syrian relationship with Hezbollah and Iran, the U.S.-sponsored FSA sought to remove a secular government in Damascus and replace it with a MB led government.Saudi Arabia stopped their participation in the U.S.-sponsored war on Syria. Saudi Arabia now focuses on the strategic interests of Saudi Arabia, rather than a blind obedience to the dictates coming from the Oval Office.Turkey and Qatar continue to be hostile to Syria, with Turkish military occupying parts of Syria with both Turkish national army soldiers, and the mercenaries on the Turkish payroll who are following Radical Islam. Qatar continues to voice its opposition to recognizing the legitimate Syrian government in Damascus. Erdogan has said he wants to repair his relationship with Assad, but Damascus has said the military occupation must first cease before any further steps in reconciliation can be achieved.