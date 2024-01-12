The new leftist minority coalition government is imposing the measure despite opposition from most of Spain's 17 autonomous regions.
'We are talking about putting on a mask when you enter a health centre and taking it off when you leave,' Health Minister Monica Garcia told Cadena Ser radio.
'I don't think it is any drama. It is a basic and simple measure of the first order,' she added.
Spain's hospitals have come under immense pressure in recent weeks following a spike in cases of flu, Covid-19 and other respiratory illnesses.
Regional governments are in charge of healthcare although the central government can intervene if it deems it necessary.
Six regions have already introduced the measure and masks have been commonly used on streets and public transport and in health centres in recent months.
Among them is the Canary Islands, which sees hundreds of thousands of British holidaymakers visit every year.
On Tuesday it became obligatory to use masks in health centres, chemists and hospitals throughout the Canaries which include Tenerife, Lanzarote and Gran Canaria.
The Canary government says the rule will remain in force while the epidemic peak lasts.
Valencia's health department also implemented the mandatory use of masks in health centres on Friday.
Meanwhile, authorities in the Balearic Islands, which include Mallorca and Ibiza, slammed the new rule, saying infection numbers are the same as last year and it is 'totally unnecessary' to impose the wearing of masks.
Spain declared a formal end to the health crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic last July, saying people no longer needed to wear masks in health and care centres and pharmacies.
Over the previous two years, Spain had gradually ended mandatory mask wearing, first in public and then on public transport.
The country registered more than 14 million cases and some 120,000 deaths from the coronavirus.