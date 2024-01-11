© Bychykhin Olexandr/Getty Images

AI stocks

Oil above $100

India's economic triumph: A beacon of global prosperity

China's strategic economic shift: Even more stimulus

Russia's economic outlook for 2024: Navigating challenges with positive growth trajectory and ruble dynamics

Bitcoin aims for $125,000 in 2024: Bullish trajectory despite market volatility

About the Source:

Russian Market is a project by a financial blogger, Swiss journalist and political commentator based in Zurich. Follow him on X @runews