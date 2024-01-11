© Luis Barron / Eyepix Group / Future Publishing via Getty Images



Mexico's leader misgendered a political ally, but has disputed claims he was being transphobic.Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador apologized on Tuesday to a transgender lawmaker whom he previously described as a "gentleman dressed as a woman," while denying speculation that he was secretly transphobic.Lopez Obrador made the gaffe a day earlier, while commenting on a kiss he gave transgender lawmaker Salma Luevano at a public event. In his apology, he stressed that she identifies as a woman and said: "I consider that love has no sex, it is above everything. It's like freedom."The misgendering incident occurred earlier this month during an encounter between the president, who is usually dubbed AMLO in his home country, and Luevano.During the filmed interaction, the Mexican leader kissed the lawmaker on the cheek and held her hands for a short time. Some commentators claimed the 70-year-old appeared to be trying to break contact after realizing Luevano's identity, implying that he was transphobic.Quadri made a point of addressing Luevano as "sir" during a debate on trans rights in the Mexican Congress. She called his refusal to refer to her as a woman "clear gender violence."Luevano and Maria Clemente Garcia, another transgender deputy, led a protest in the chamber, paralyzing the session. Clemente Garcia also announced that she would leave the Morena party, accusing its members of a hypocritical attitude to the trans community.